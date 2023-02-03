Kate Middleton admits raising kids is 'tough' as she shares 'dream' for children's future

Kate Middleton has said that 'raising children today' is 'tough', during a discussion with Roman Kemp to promote her new Shaping Us campaign.

Kate Middleton admitted that parenting can be 'tough' in a new video to promote her Shaping Us campaign, which was launched earlier this week.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, to discuss mental health and the challenges of raising kids in the short film.

The Princess of Wales has admitted that it's 'tough' to be 'raising children today' in a short film co-starring Roman Kemp to promote her new campaign, Shaping Us.

Kate Middleton's parenting of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis has long been hailed by the media, with royal and body language experts regularly pointing out the busy mum's 'hands-on approach' with her three kids. The 41-year-old has now revealed, however, that she's fully aware of how difficult bringing up a family in 2023 can be.

In a video released on Friday, Kate spoke candidly about the reality of being a parent with Capital FM presenter, Roman Kemp. The Princess was joined by the English radio host in Hertfordshire last month to discuss the exciting initiative, which was launched earlier this week as part of the Royal Foundation's Center for Early Childhood.

Watch the full video with our new @earlychildhood #ShapingUs Champion @romankemp

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the impact of early childhood experiences on the brain's development and is expected to be supported by a number of well-known faces in the future.

In the final minute of the video, Kate asks Roman about his own childhood. After the 30-year-old reveals that the 'best part' of his life is 'genuinely' his family, the Princess speaks openly about the challenges of being a parent in today's fast-paced world.

So amazing to spend time with @KensingtonRoyal to speak all things mental health and @Earlychildhood Our chat will be available to watch later today 🧠 #ShapingUs

"Every family is different, and the pressures that we all face are different...this isn't about putting extra pressure on families," Kate said. "It's actually saying they need the support and help reprioritizing family life, home life and all that it takes really in raising children today because it is tough."

Elsewhere in the short film, Kate explains that the Shaping Us campaign is about more than just "raising kids."

"It's about shaping our futures and shaping not only the adults we become, but shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in as well," the future Queen Consort said.

"Wouldn't that be nice?" replied Roman, to which Kate said, "That's the dream."

Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign in Leeds earlier this week, traveling to the Yorkshire city on Tuesday to discuss the importance of her vision with traders and shoppers at a popular marketplace.

She also paid a visit to St John’s CE Primary School in East London, where she treated its young pupils to a screening of a 90-second animated introduction to the initiative. Known for her natural rapport with children, the Princess was shown chatting with the adorable tots about their teddy bears and admitting she regretted not bringing her own to their classroom.

