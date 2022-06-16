Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a smaller home nearer to the Queen this summer
Prince William and Kate Middleton are downsizing to a smaller home this summer, according to royal insiders, swapping their spacious Kensington Palace and Amner Hall residences for a four-bed cottage.
The family of five are believed to be preparing to reside nearby to the Queen at Adelaide Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The modest cottage with just four bedrooms is a stone's throw away from Her Majesty's Berkshire castle, which she made her official residence last year, stepping away from life at Buckingham Palace.
The Cambridges are also expected to live in the home without staff living with them, due to the far less spacious lay out of the cottage.
The family spend the majority of the year living in Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, which boasts an epic central London location, over 20 rooms and four storeys.
Then for the school holidays and much-needed time away from London life, Kate, William and the kids head to Norfolk for down time at Amner Hall, their countryside retreat with ten bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis court on the Queen's Sandringham Estate.
The Cambridges shared an insight into life at their wholesome Norfolk escape when the Duke and Duchess marked their tenth wedding anniversary in April 2021, sharing a gorgeous video of the family frolicking on the beach and in the green space surrounding Amner Hall.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Alongside reports that the Cambridges are keen to be nearby the Queen at Windsor Castle in order to support her amid her episodic mobility issues, a royal insider has claimed that Kate and William were keen to switch to a more low-key living situation for a while.
"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," an insider is said to have told The Sun.
"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
How to get to sleep in the heat on a summer night
Get a good night's sleep with our tips on how to keep you and your children cool on those hot, sticky summer nights...
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What dates are the rail strike and will it affect the tube? Next week's train disruptions explained
All you need to know about the upcoming rail strike and the services that will affect you.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton turns heads with 'rare' gift from Prince William
Kate Middleton 'rare' gift from Prince William is worn by the Duchess as she attends Order of the Garter Service.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton gives rare insight into the royal family as she reveals they all watch Eurovision
Kate Middleton has confirmed that the royals are Eurovision fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince William spotted selling The Big Issue during undercover day in London
Prince William took to the streets to sell The Big Issue
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Kate Middleton reminisces over newborn Prince Louis dubbing him a ‘big boy’ now following his Jubilee antics
Kate Middleton reminisced over baby Prince Louis on her most recent work outing
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Lilibet's first birthday
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Princess Diana would've been 'heartbroken' as the 'only person' able to heal Prince William and Prince Harry’s “rift”
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Queen's hidden message at coronation mirrored by Kate and Meghan on biggest days of their lives
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s nostalgic nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their UK return
By Naomi Jamieson • Published