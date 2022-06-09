Prince William spotted selling The Big Issue during undercover day in London

Prince William was spotted selling the Big Issue on the streets of London, just days after the Queens big Jubilee weekend.  

Prince William made a very lowkey public appearance following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities, where the future King was pictured roaming the streets of London in a casual outfit as he helped with selling The Big Issue. 

Former Met Police chief superintendent Matthew Gardner posted a photo of William on his charitable efforts on Rochester Row in Westminster, explaining that a family member of his had spotted the Duke of Cambridge. 

Matthew told Twitter, "My brother-in-law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance.”  

Matthew went on to say, "The celebrity saw the 'covert surveillance' effort and crossed the road to investigate further. 

"What an honour to have a private moment with our future King who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised."

He went on to say that Prince William made sure his brother-in-law didn't leave without buying the magazine. 

Matthew added, "The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied, 'I have no change.'

"At this point, William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say 'princely.”  

Since December 2020, Kudzai Chibaduki has worked as a trainee journalist at FUTURE, capturing all fashion, entertainment, and beauty content for the Lifestyle websites, as well as contributing to the shopping sections for Goodto.com's widely read online magazine. Kudzai previously worked as a freelance fashion wardrobe stylist, directing magazine photoshoots and coordinating the fashion direction of recording artists. 

