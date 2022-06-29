Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have penned a touching statement to ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah after the sad news of her death
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a moving statement following the sad news that Dame Deborah James has died.
- Dame Deborah James’ family confirmed in a statement on Instagram that the bowel cancer campaigner has passed away on June 28th.
- Now Prince William and Kate have shared their condolences in a touching statement to her.
- This royal news comes after Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling.
Dame Deborah, also known as ‘Bowel Babe’ passed away after a five-year battle with bowel cancer. The BBC podcast host and campaigner had been visited by Prince William at her home in May and was awarded her damehood for all of her incredible campaign and charitable work.
The mother-of-three used her platform to share her experience and through her awe-inspiring commitment and work, raised over £6.5 million for her Bowel Babe fund for Cancer Research.
Now William and Kate have penned a moving tribute to the ‘inspirational’ and ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah on Twitter.
We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & CJune 29, 2022
Their statement read, “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.
“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C. “
Fans were quick to flood the comments with their own words of condolence.
One user wrote, “She was an amazing woman who did amazing things 🥺🥺 may she rest in peace 🙏🏻💔💔💔💔.”
Whilst another commented, “Beautiful, meaningful words for a gorgeous, inspirational Lady. Rest in peace Dame Deborah.”
A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Deborah’s family announced the sad news on her Instagram account, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Who plays Vecna in Stranger Things season 4 and how is he linked to Eleven?
We've shared who plays Vecna in Stranger Things season 4 and how he's linked to Eleven as season 4 volume 2 lands on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling
Meghan Markle hailed Prince Harry a 'feminist' as she detailed their reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne
Princess Diana is said to have wanted Harry to stick by William in his 'lonely' role
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton's adorable baby moment during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton made a sweet baby confession during a royal day at work
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton wears camo military uniform as she shares incredible new snaps
Kate Middleton donned military uniform in a special tribute to the British Armed Forces
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows off her football talents in high heels during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton proved she can do anything in heels, even playing football
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a seriously close bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate this week
Kate Middleton will be celebrating two milestone family events this week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The 'sad' missing detail in Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William
Prince Charles' 40th birthday tribute to Prince William has left some fans unhappy over this missing photograph
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William echoes Princess Diana in teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness
Prince William is already actively involving his children in his work and reveals his future plans
By Selina Maycock • Published