Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a moving statement following the sad news that Dame Deborah James has died.

Dame Deborah James’ family confirmed in a statement on Instagram that the bowel cancer campaigner has passed away on June 28th.

Now Prince William and Kate have shared their condolences in a touching statement to her.

Dame Deborah, also known as ‘Bowel Babe’ passed away after a five-year battle with bowel cancer. The BBC podcast host and campaigner had been visited by Prince William at her home in May and was awarded her damehood for all of her incredible campaign and charitable work.

The mother-of-three used her platform to share her experience and through her awe-inspiring commitment and work, raised over £6.5 million for her Bowel Babe fund for Cancer Research.

Now William and Kate have penned a moving tribute to the ‘inspirational’ and ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah on Twitter.

We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & CJune 29, 2022 See more

Their statement read, “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.

“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C. “

Fans were quick to flood the comments with their own words of condolence.

One user wrote, “She was an amazing woman who did amazing things 🥺🥺 may she rest in peace 🙏🏻💔💔💔💔.”

Whilst another commented, “Beautiful, meaningful words for a gorgeous, inspirational Lady. Rest in peace Dame Deborah.”

Deborah’s family announced the sad news on her Instagram account, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”