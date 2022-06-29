Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have penned a touching statement to ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah after the sad news of her death

Kate Middleton Prince William statement for Dame Deborah - Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a moving statement following the sad news that Dame Deborah James has died.

Dame Deborah, also known as ‘Bowel Babe’ passed away after a five-year battle with bowel cancer. The BBC podcast host and campaigner had been visited by Prince William at her home in May and was awarded her damehood for all of her incredible campaign and charitable work.

The mother-of-three used her platform to share her experience and through her awe-inspiring commitment and work, raised over £6.5 million for her Bowel Babe fund for Cancer Research.

Now William and Kate have penned a moving tribute to the ‘inspirational’ and ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah on Twitter.

See more

Their statement read, “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. 

“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C. “

Fans were quick to flood the comments with their own words of condolence.

One user wrote, “She was an amazing woman who did amazing things 🥺🥺 may she rest in peace 🙏🏻💔💔💔💔.”

Whilst another commented, “Beautiful, meaningful words for a gorgeous, inspirational Lady.  Rest in peace Dame Deborah.”

A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Deborah’s family announced the sad news on her Instagram account, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.” 

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

