Prince William looked every bit of the professional as he swapped his suit for scrubs during a royal hospital trip, prompting royal fans to call him ‘Dr Cambridge’.

The Duke of Cambridge visited The Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday to learn more about their pioneering cancer treatments and care.

During his visit, he even tried on a pair of surgical scrubs which sparked a major reaction amongst royal fans

Prince William was dubbed ‘Dr Cambridge’ by royal fans as he ditched his classic suit for a set of red scrubs, surgical mask and hair cover during his latest royal visit.

The Duke of Cambridge stopped by The Royal Marsden Hospital, a specialist cancer research centre of which he is president. He met with medical practitioners to learn more about their groundbreaking research and patient care.

At one point during his tour, he was even shown robotic-guided procedures which help diagnose cancers faster and in a minimally invasive way. For this portion of the visit, William ditched his ‘princely’ clothes and wore a pair of very smart scrubs.

As a series of photos were shared on The Duke and Duchess’s official Instagram account, royal fans just couldn’t help but share their thoughts on his new attire.

One commented, “Paging Dr. Cambridge!”

While a second continued the joke writing, “Paging Dr. Cambridge!! Dr. Cambridge to the E.R!! Stat!!”

And at third wrote. “Dr Cambridge in the house 😄 Fantastic recognition for the hard work they do for us all”

The red scrubs made him look right at home alongside the other medical experts and clearly, fans felt if he wasn’t second in the line of succession, he would have made an excellent doctor.

In his post, he also took a moment to praise the care ‘bowelbabe’ aka Deborah James had received while being treated there. The caption read, “it’s clear to see the efforts all of the Marsden’s staff go to in ensuring their patients feel at home during difficult times. It was great to meet some of the team who’ve cared for @bowelbabe and to take a moment to thank everyone here for their inspirational work.”

William previously visited the mother of two at her home, to present her with a Damehood. Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has so far raised over £16 million for Cancer Research UK.