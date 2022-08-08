Kate Middleton and Prince William's £3k 'secret' airport menu

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly enjoy the luxury of an exclusive airport menu costing over £3,000 whenever they fly from London Heathrow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to jetting off overseas, with much of their royal work taking them abroad on official engagements.

The pair make sure to travel in style, reportedly having access to a VIP experience when they fly from Heathrow's Terminal 5.

The Cambridges are able to relax in Heathrow's private Windsor Suite when they fly, benefitting from chauffeur driven car rides, exquisite dining and as much champagne as they like.

With the Windsor Suite's dining experience costing a whopping £3,300 for two hours, HELLO! reports that members of The Firm and A-listers alike are able to dine in style, with a personal butler serving up a VIP menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

With everything from BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream and steamed sea bass with bergamot marmalade to full afternoon teas, fresh fruit and lavish pastries on offer, the suite's food options are certainly more special than your average airport snack.

It's the same when it comes to beverages too, with unlimited vintage Dom Pérignon up for grabs for travellers wanting a tipple.

The Heathrow VIP experience is described as an "exclusive and personalised service" that is "perfectly orchestrated" to make your journey seamless.

"If you're looking at the movers and shakers and people leading our globe, these are the people using Heathrow VIP," Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, once told Business Insider.

"You can order from the menu as much as you want," Priya added.

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom. Please do so, but I might be grumpy."