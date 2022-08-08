Kate Middleton and Prince William's £3k 'secret' airport menu
Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy a 'secret' airport menu costing over £3,000 when they fly from London Heathrow
Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly enjoy the luxury of an exclusive airport menu costing over £3,000 whenever they fly from London Heathrow.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to jetting off overseas, with much of their royal work taking them abroad on official engagements.
- The pair make sure to travel in style, reportedly having access to a VIP experience when they fly from Heathrow's Terminal 5.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'happy now' after 'enduring' what could've broken them.
The Cambridges are able to relax in Heathrow's private Windsor Suite when they fly, benefitting from chauffeur driven car rides, exquisite dining and as much champagne as they like.
With the Windsor Suite's dining experience costing a whopping £3,300 for two hours, HELLO! reports that members of The Firm and A-listers alike are able to dine in style, with a personal butler serving up a VIP menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.
A post shared by Heathrow VIP (@heathrowvip) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
With everything from BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream and steamed sea bass with bergamot marmalade to full afternoon teas, fresh fruit and lavish pastries on offer, the suite's food options are certainly more special than your average airport snack.
It's the same when it comes to beverages too, with unlimited vintage Dom Pérignon up for grabs for travellers wanting a tipple.
A post shared by Heathrow VIP (@heathrowvip) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Heathrow VIP experience is described as an "exclusive and personalised service" that is "perfectly orchestrated" to make your journey seamless.
"If you're looking at the movers and shakers and people leading our globe, these are the people using Heathrow VIP," Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, once told Business Insider.
"You can order from the menu as much as you want," Priya added.
"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom. Please do so, but I might be grumpy."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
