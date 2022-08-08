Kate Middleton and Prince William's £3k 'secret' airport menu

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy a 'secret' airport menu costing over £3,000 when they fly from London Heathrow

Kate Middleton Prince William airport menu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly enjoy the luxury of an exclusive airport menu costing over £3,000 whenever they fly from London Heathrow. 

The Cambridges are able to relax in Heathrow's private Windsor Suite when they fly, benefitting from chauffeur driven car rides, exquisite dining and as much champagne as they like. 

With the Windsor Suite's dining experience costing a whopping £3,300 for two hours,  HELLO! reports that members of The Firm and A-listers alike are able to dine in style, with a personal butler serving up a VIP menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

A post shared by Heathrow VIP (@heathrowvip) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

With everything from BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream and steamed sea bass with bergamot marmalade to full afternoon teas, fresh fruit and lavish pastries on offer, the suite's food options are certainly more special than your average airport snack. 

It's the same when it comes to beverages too, with unlimited vintage Dom Pérignon up for grabs for travellers wanting a tipple. 

A post shared by Heathrow VIP (@heathrowvip) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The Heathrow VIP experience is described as an "exclusive and personalised service" that is "perfectly orchestrated" to make your journey seamless. 

"If you're looking at the movers and shakers and people leading our globe, these are the people using Heathrow VIP," Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, once told Business Insider. 

Kate Middleton Prince William airport menu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You can order from the menu as much as you want," Priya added. 

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom. Please do so, but I might be grumpy."

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.