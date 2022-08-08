Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally happy after 'enduring' what could've 'broken them'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally happy after they’ve had to “endure” things that would’ve “broken” so many others, a friend has claimed. 

Two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as working royals, life couldn’t look more different for the couple and the Duchess recently marked her 41st birthday in the US. She received several lovely tribute posts from fellow members of The Firm (opens in new tab), with Prince William and Kate Middleton wishing her a happy birthday (opens in new tab) with a rare photo of Meghan during her recent UK trip. Whilst Meghan Markle’s birthday messages (opens in new tab) from the royals could be seen to showcase a special nod to the Queen and her bond with her. Though her royal relatives weren’t the only ones to wish the Duchess a wonderful day.  

Her friend, filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, took to social media to share his own birthday message to Meghan as he revealed she’s happy “now” after having to “endure” so much…

Sharing a sweet snap of Meghan Markle graciously kissing the hand of a fan, Tyler shared how “proud” he is to see the life she, Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet have built in their new LA home (opens in new tab).  He also alluded to difficult times in the “past few years” as he expressed joy at getting to wish her a happy birthday now.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people,” he wrote admiringly before adding, “I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball event

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan showed they’re “thriving” (opens in new tab)with an adorable display of affection after his polo match victory. And they’ve certainly been seen embracing the freedom of life outside the royal spotlight, launching exciting projects ranging from Meghan’s children’s book (opens in new tab) to their Archewell Foundation.

Harry and Meghan’s decision not to return as working royals (opens in new tab) last year came weeks before they opened up during their astonishing interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here Harry said his biggest fear (opens in new tab) was “history repeating itself” as he compared the intense scrutiny Meghan was under with that Princess Diana faced.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Prior to the couple settling in their LA, Tyler Perry reportedly offered the Sussexes his California home to live in for several months in 2020. His recent birthday message to Meghan highlights their friendship and suggests it’s remained strong throughout the more difficult times and into the “happy” times now. 

Whilst it’s not known exactly how Meghan Markle spent her 41st birthday, it’s thought likely she celebrated with her nearest and dearest quietly in California. 

