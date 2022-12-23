Kate Middleton gives royal fans 'goosebumps' in gorgeous new video dedicated to the Queen

Kate Middleton has given fans 'goosebumps' after honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II in a new video about the Royal Family's upcoming Christmas carol service.

Kate Middleton has made a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without the monarch.

The Princess of Wales hails the 'legacy' of Her Majesty in a special video to promote her upcoming carol service for ITV, Together at Christmas.

Kate Middleton has given royal fans 'goosebumps' after paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a video about her second Christmas carol service.

The Princess of Wales appeared in a short clip on her official Instagram on Thursday to promote Together at Christmas, which was filmed at Westminster Abbey on December 15 and will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve. Last year, Kate showcased her secret musical talent at the concert, after joining Tom Walker for an emotional performance of For Those Who Can't Be Here.

Her latest update sees the Princess of Wales reflect on the Queen's absence ahead of the Christmas season. She reveals how 'hundreds of inspiring individuals were invited to the service, those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy, and one that has deeply inspired many," Kate adds.

The Princess of Wales looks suitably festive in the video, wearing a glittering black blazer with gold trim and dangling earrings. Footage of people entering Westminster Abbey is also featured, along with a brief scene of Mike Tindall shaking hands with one of the event's 1800 guests.

The caption of the touching video message reads, "This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared."

Kate also encourages the public to "take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

Royal fans were quick to react to the poignant update, which comes just a few days before the Royal Family head to Sandringham for their annual Christmas reunion.

"I got goosebumps listening to this," one person wrote. "What a legacy Queen Elizabeth left us and it’s delightful to see traditions carried on by you and Prince William and the rest of the royal family."

Another fan hailed Kate as the "epitome of elegance" and "a role model", before adding, "Her majesty was and still would be so proud of all you do."