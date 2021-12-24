Kate Middleton showcases secret musical talent in ITV Christmas carol concert

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is set to wow audiences with a previously unseen music skill in her Christmas carol concert.

The Duchess of Cambridge can be seen taking to the piano to perform in a sneak peak from Royal Carols: Together at Christmas shared on social media.

Royal fans can watch the carol concert, filmed at Westminster Abbey, on ITV at 7:30pm, Christmas Eve.

There’s many strings to the Duchess of Cambridge’s bow. But there’s one skill in particular that’s sent royal fans into a frenzy – with a teaser clip from the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas showing Kate displaying a musical talent that many were not aware of.

The 39-year-old appears to be treating viewers to a special piano performance in the one-off Christmas concert. With a newly released video showing the Duchess taking her seat at a grand piano in London’s Westminster Abbey.

The clip was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media account ahead of the Christmas Eve broadcast. And in an extra tease for fans – features no sound.

Nevertheless, viewers online have recognised Kate dressed in a festive red gown with her signature brown curls, as she elegantly walks over and sits down at the instrument.

“Omg The Duchess knows how to play the piano???? I didn’t see this one coming,” wrote one excited Twitter user. Whilst another added: “Oh wow! I’m speechless. What other skills are you hiding, Catherine? I can’t wait to watch this!”

Unbeknownest to most, the mum-of-three took piano lessons as a teenager, successfully gaining a grade three qualification. She also achieved grade five in music theory and played the flute too.

The Duchess touched upon her love of music whilst promoting the ITV concert:

“Tonight, we’re going to hear so many wonderful carols,” she said. “Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too.”

Kate also opened up about hosting the carol concert in a special place. With Westminster Abbey being the setting to Kate and William’s wedding back in 2011. The two coincidentally celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge has put on the carol concert to give back to individuals who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities,” said Kate. “We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible, too.”

The Duchess added: “We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

Kate Middleton is not the only one set to give a music performance at the televised event. Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding, and Tom Walker are three stars lending their vocals, in addition to The Westminster Abbey Choir.