Kate Middleton makes exciting promise about George, Charlotte and Louis as she hugs sweet children at museum

Kate Middleton made a sweet promise about her three kids as she played with schoolchildren at The Young V&A in London on Wednesday morning.

The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the newly-renovated museum, has been hailed once again as the 'Children's Princess' online for her effortless rapport with the youth.

Kate Middleton has lived up to her reputation as the Children's Princess yet again.

The Princess of Wales showed off her maternal side on Wednesday during a visit to London's The Young V&A, which will officially open to the public on 1st July following a three-year-long renovation.

The 41-year-old was greeted by representatives of the iconic museum upon arrival, before graciously accepting a yellow gift bag and receiving a tour of its revamped premises. Kate, who is patron of the V&A, appeared visibly impressed as she explored its three new galleries for encouraging the artistic nature of kids between the ages of 0 and 14. The additions, which were inspired by the ideas of parents and teachers, include nearly 2,000 items from the museum's collections that serve to stimulate creativity.

The Princess also spent time with several children from The Globe Primary School, who appeared more than excited to skip their usual lessons and meet the future Queen instead.

Kate enthusiastically encouraged her young hosts to share their handwritten stories with her, one of which was about a butcher being whacked in the head. She also revealed that her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, often tell her their own tales at home. The princess even promised to bring the trio with her on her next visit to the museum, before revealing she's "had a really fun time" playing and learning with the schoolchildren.

By the looks of it, the energetic students also enjoyed Kate's company. Photos of the royal's departure show her being showered with hugs and high-fives from her adorable (and probably starstruck) young fans.

For the special visit, Kate embraced a Barbiecore look in a baby pink dress by Beulah London and a pair of chic white heels. She teamed her feminine gown, which she had previously worn to Wimbledon 2021, with Mappin & Webb diamond earrings and her signature brown waves.