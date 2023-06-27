Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury is 'everything' but here's why it might have sparked fears for Kate and William

The Wales youngster's popularity is rising outside of royal events...

Prince Louis main and drop in of Pyramid stage Glastonbury
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury is 'everything' but here's why it might have sparked fears for Kate and William.

Prince Louis' made a 'legendary' appearance at this year's Glastonbury but while a meme of his face was flying high on a flag we look at what his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to fear over his future.

While most parents have been warned over personalising kids clothing, Kate and William are likely to freak out over fans turning their son's 'cheeky' pose of covering his ears with his hands at the Queen's Jubilee flypast, into a comedy meme printed on a flag.

The Wales youngster is certainly used to stealing the limelight at royal events, and at the weekend - despite not being on the royal calendar, he was just as notable as Elton John's gold suit.

It was previously claimed that Kate had fears of 'overwhelming scrutiny' over Prince George ahead of the Coronation, with the Wales' keen to shield their eldest from excessive attention of the media. And now it looks like Prince Louis is steadily becoming a fan favourite at events away from the Royal Family.

Crowds of around 200,000 people gathered at the Somerset farm for the annual music festival and there for all to see was a snapshot of Prince Louis' iconic 2021 moment.

And with Kate and William's children said to be paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy, it's claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue to be loved by the public provided they stick to two rules.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William

(Image credit: Getty)

But that won't stop Kate and William from worrying about the future for their kids who aren't closer up of the royal line of succession like Prince George.

The Prince Louis flag at Glastonbury was posted to Twitter with the caption. "Prince Louis has made an appearance at this year's Glastonbury. An image of him taken during the Platinum Jubilee was spotted on one of the flags at this year's festival."

And fans cannot get enough, one tweeted, "This flag is everything!"

Another fan put, "I want one!"

And a third fan suggested, "We need to print Prince Louis T-Shirts"

See more

Prince Harry raised his fears for other 'young kids' in the Royal Family like George, Charlotte and Louis in his memoir Spare.

And biographer Tom Quinn recently told the Daily Beast, “The child most in danger from life in the gilded cage is Louis. My sources say George is already treated differently, not by his parents, but by other people and that Louis seems to play up to get attention.”

Explore More
Prince Louis Kate Middleton Prince William
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸