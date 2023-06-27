Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury is 'everything' but here's why it might have sparked fears for Kate and William.

Prince Louis' 'legendary appearance in the crowds at Glastonbury is set to have sparked fears for Kate and William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to have future concerns after his 'cheeky' face appeared on a flag.

This royal news comes after Princess Charlotte praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis.

Prince Louis' made a 'legendary' appearance at this year's Glastonbury but while a meme of his face was flying high on a flag we look at what his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to fear over his future.

While most parents have been warned over personalising kids clothing, Kate and William are likely to freak out over fans turning their son's 'cheeky' pose of covering his ears with his hands at the Queen's Jubilee flypast, into a comedy meme printed on a flag.

The Wales youngster is certainly used to stealing the limelight at royal events, and at the weekend - despite not being on the royal calendar, he was just as notable as Elton John's gold suit.

It was previously claimed that Kate had fears of 'overwhelming scrutiny' over Prince George ahead of the Coronation, with the Wales' keen to shield their eldest from excessive attention of the media. And now it looks like Prince Louis is steadily becoming a fan favourite at events away from the Royal Family.

Crowds of around 200,000 people gathered at the Somerset farm for the annual music festival and there for all to see was a snapshot of Prince Louis' iconic 2021 moment.

And with Kate and William's children said to be paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy, it's claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue to be loved by the public provided they stick to two rules.

(Image credit: Getty)

But that won't stop Kate and William from worrying about the future for their kids who aren't closer up of the royal line of succession like Prince George.

The Prince Louis flag at Glastonbury was posted to Twitter with the caption. "Prince Louis has made an appearance at this year's Glastonbury. An image of him taken during the Platinum Jubilee was spotted on one of the flags at this year's festival."

And fans cannot get enough, one tweeted, "This flag is everything!"

Another fan put, "I want one!"

And a third fan suggested, "We need to print Prince Louis T-Shirts"

✨ Prince Louis has made an appearance at this year's #Glastonbury. 👀 An image of him taken during the Platinum Jubilee was spotted on one of the flags at this year's festival. pic.twitter.com/HIZV1LGwKhJune 25, 2023 See more

Prince Harry raised his fears for other 'young kids' in the Royal Family like George, Charlotte and Louis in his memoir Spare.

And biographer Tom Quinn recently told the Daily Beast, “The child most in danger from life in the gilded cage is Louis. My sources say George is already treated differently, not by his parents, but by other people and that Louis seems to play up to get attention.”