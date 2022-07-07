Kate Middleton steps out with adorable rarely seen family member as she supports Prince William at polo match

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton stepped out to support Prince William as he played in a polo match, with the Cambridge family's adorable dog named Orla alongside her.

Kate Middleton stunned in a gorgeous white frock as she appeared to watch Prince William play in the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable PDA moment with William as they celebrated his win, having watched from the sidelines with cocker spaniel, Orla.

This royal news comes after Archie Harrison celebrated the 4th of July in the cutest way with Harry and Meghan.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis welcomed their gorgeous new pooch to the family last year, after their beloved spaniel Lupo passed away in November 2020.

Orla, whose name means "golden princess" in Celtic, is believed to have been gifted to the Cambridge family by Kate's brother, James Middleton, who is a huge dog lover.

Lupo, who was also a cocker spaniel, was a beloved part of the Cambridge household, having become part of Kate and William's family shortly after they got married in 2011.

In a heartbreaking statement shared alongside a stunning photo of Lupo on the beach, Kate and William confirmed that he was no longer with them in November 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," the personalised Instagram message from the Duke and Duchess read.

With Orla by her side at the polo match, Kate was spotted kneeling down to pet her sweet four-legged friend, tickling her chin and allowing her off her leash.

Kate and William left royal fans swooning as they strolled along following the future King's polo triumph, grinning with little Orla following at their feet.

"This photo of Catherine and William at the Polo today with Orla at their feet is everything! How sweet," one penned on Twitter.

"This is one of my favourite photos from today. Nice to see them having a lovely day out just the 2 of them with Orla. Like to see them relax, especially after the last 5 years of stress, grief, pandemic etc. They look closer, happier & stronger than ever. Actually thriving," another added, pointing out how happy the couple appear to be.