Archie Harrison celebrated 4th of July with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the sweetest way

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted enjoying the 4th of July Celebrations in Wyoming, USA, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Little Archie, who is seventh in the royal line of succession, left life in the UK behind when Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal roles in 2020, swapping Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for their new LA home.

The Sussexes made sure to show their patriotism for the country Prince Harry has dubbed his "new home", stepping out in public for an Independence Day parade in Wyoming.

The family are believed to have travelled from California to the town of Jackson Hole to celebrate the national holiday with friends, however baby Lilibet Diana, who turned one during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in the UK, was not spotted on the outing.

A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In photographs taken by onlookers at the parade, three-year-old Archie can be seen waving an American flag, wearing a red, white and blue baseball cap and enjoying a red lollipop.

The red-haired little one wore a blue striped buttoned up shirt, with matching trousers and shoes, with attentive mum Meghan holding him close by.

The rare snaps show Meghan sporting a chic, wide brimmed hat with jeans and brown loafers, along with a simple sleeveless T-shirt.

The Sussex children are rarely photographed, however Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed two official photographs of Lilibet to be released on her birthday in June, taken at her garden party at Frogmore Cottage.

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's been claimed that while the Queen and Prince Charles were able to enjoy their first meeting with baby Lilibet, Her Majesty had to deny Harry and Meghan's request to be photographed with their daughter due to an issue with her eyes.

"The Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption," royal expert Camilla Tominey told The Telegraph.