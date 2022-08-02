Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' while working a summer job

Kate Middleton was once the victim of a rather embarrassing 'condom prank'

Kate Middleton condom prank - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the centre court royal box on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Visionhaus)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Author Katie Nicholl has revealed the moment Kate Middleton was stitched up during her summer job before starting university with her co-workers pulling an embarrassing 'condom prank' on her.

Royal author, Katie Nicholl has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge once had a very surprising and ‘back-breaking’ job before meeting Prince William (opens in new tab), where her colleagues played a very embarrassing prank on her.

It turns out that before attending the University of St Andrews, where she met her future husband, Prince William, she worked as a deckhand for a fleet of Challenger Yachts.

The surprising summer role is said to have been ‘back-breaking work’ but Kate ‘mucked’ in anyway, Nicholl claims in her book ‘Kate: The Future Queen.’

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge onboard a boat from the Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta at Montagu Bay, one of the first sailing regattas in the Bahamas since the start of the pandemic, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Cal Tomlinson, who reportedly worked as a skipper during Kate’s stint, told Nicholl that she was very ‘professional’ and 'confident but very assuming' though she did fall victim to a cruel and very mortifying prank.

Tomlinson revealed that during one of her shifts Kate was giving clients a safety demonstration, showing them how to inflate their life jackets but was left red-faced.

“When she pulled the toggle, the thing inflated and a load of condoms fell out," Cal said. 

He added that Kate was "mortified and very embarrassed". 

Kate Middleton condom prank

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She took it more seriously than the others might have, but she wasn't thrown off her stride. She was angry at first, but she settled down, and I don't remember her ever getting them back."

While Kate has traded her deckhand skills for royal duties, her love of water sports and sports, in general, has definitely not ebbed. She herself is a keen tennis player and has even revealed that her children have taken it up as a hobby.

Though she may still get to show off her knowledge of boats and water safety as the Cambridge family spends their 'normal' summer holidays at the Norfolk coast.

Explore More
Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.