Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' while working a summer job

Author Katie Nicholl has revealed the moment Kate Middleton was stitched up during her summer job before starting university with her co-workers pulling an embarrassing 'condom prank' on her.

Author Katie Nicholl has revealed that Kate had a ‘back-breaking’ job before she went to university.

And despite her ‘professional’ manner, she was stitched up by her fellow colleagues with a very shocking prank.

Royal author, Katie Nicholl has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge once had a very surprising and ‘back-breaking’ job before meeting Prince William (opens in new tab), where her colleagues played a very embarrassing prank on her.

It turns out that before attending the University of St Andrews, where she met her future husband, Prince William, she worked as a deckhand for a fleet of Challenger Yachts.

The surprising summer role is said to have been ‘back-breaking work’ but Kate ‘mucked’ in anyway, Nicholl claims in her book ‘Kate: The Future Queen.’

Cal Tomlinson, who reportedly worked as a skipper during Kate’s stint, told Nicholl that she was very ‘professional’ and 'confident but very assuming' though she did fall victim to a cruel and very mortifying prank.

Tomlinson revealed that during one of her shifts Kate was giving clients a safety demonstration, showing them how to inflate their life jackets but was left red-faced.

“When she pulled the toggle, the thing inflated and a load of condoms fell out," Cal said.

He added that Kate was "mortified and very embarrassed".

"She took it more seriously than the others might have, but she wasn't thrown off her stride. She was angry at first, but she settled down, and I don't remember her ever getting them back."

While Kate has traded her deckhand skills for royal duties, her love of water sports and sports, in general, has definitely not ebbed. She herself is a keen tennis player and has even revealed that her children have taken it up as a hobby.

Though she may still get to show off her knowledge of boats and water safety as the Cambridge family spends their 'normal' summer holidays at the Norfolk coast.