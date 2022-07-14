Prince William and Kate Middleton face ‘daunting’ change as they enjoy their last ‘normal’ family holiday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are facing the end of an era when it comes to their family summer holidays
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children face the end of an era as they prepare for a big move that could change everything.
- It’s been confirmed that the Cambridge family is relocating to Windsor, meaning they will be spending far more time in London.
- This means their ‘normal’ and quieter family could be impacted by the major changes, royal expert Katie Nichols notes, as the family enjoys their annual summer holiday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s annual summer holiday with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is bittersweet this year, as it could be one of the last ‘normal’ holidays that the family gets to enjoy.
While they will be able to get some respite from their recent string of public engagements, including Prince George’s debut at Wimbledon (opens in new tab), the family is facing some ‘daunting’ changes, namely their relocation to Windsor.
It has been confirmed, after much speculation, that the Cambridges' are moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate (opens in new tab), to be closer to the Queen.
This move means new schools for George, Charlotte and Louis and will see the family spend more time in London, away from their Norfolk home of Amner Hall - rather than their balance of countryside and city life that we are used to seeing from them.
Speaking to OK! (opens in new tab)royal expert, Katie Nichol’s explained, “Even though their brand new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summers on the coast will provide a sense of normality.
"The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks; as well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enrol at brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.”
Before adding, “Up until this moment, they’ve maintained a happy balance between the city and the countryside – London and Norfolk – but if Windsor works for them on a ‘full time’ basis, it’s very likely they’ll remain down there for the foreseeable future.”
While the family will still continue to use their Norfolk home, it is likely that they will not be able to visit it as frequently - which will be a blow, as they have enjoyed some wonderful memories there.
Infact they spent a great deal of time there during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte take up horseriding (opens in new tab) in the grounds.
