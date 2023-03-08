Kate Middleton wears Princess Charlotte's favourite hairstyle as she rocks camo in the snow for special visit

Kate Middleton rocked one of Princess Charlotte's favorite hairstyles as she braved the snow for a military engagement on Wednesday, much to the delight of her loyal fans.

Kate Middleton embraced the military style on Wednesday, wearing a simple braid and camouflage for an important engagement in Wiltshire.

The Princess of Wales rocked the practical look as she participated in a range of intensive activities at the Salisbury Plain Training Area earlier today.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan's secret christening for Lilibet featured no royals and this personal touch.



Kate Middleton took style inspiration from Princess Charlotte on Wednesday, wearing one of her daughter's favorite hairdos with a camouflage outfit for a visit to a military base in southern England.

The Princess of Wales traveled to the Salisbury Plain Training Area earlier today to meet members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, marking her first engagement with the regiment since becoming its honorary colonel in December. The 41-year-old was appointed the prestigious role, which had previously been held by Prince William, as part of King Charles III's shakeup of the Royal Family's patronages following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate was all smiles during the important visit, participating in a casualty simulation lesson on caring for injured soldiers and viewing a demonstration of the weapon systems used by the Irish Guards. She also learned about the regiment's de-mining training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and chatted with guardsmen who have been recently deployed on security force assistance tasks in east Africa.

(Image credit: Getty)

Always one to nail the dress code, the Princess of Wales wore a green camouflage jacket with khaki green skinny jeans and boots for the active engagement. The mother-of-three kept extra warm amid the snowy conditions with a muted green polo neck and matching beanie hat, as well as woolly green socks and black gloves.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate also ensured her hair was out of the way for the intense day, tying her signature flowing locks into a practical plait as she got down to business with the troops. It appears the princess may have taken inspiration from Princess Charlotte, who has been spotted wearing the classic hairdo on multiple occasions in the past.

(Image credit: Getty)

During a visit to Cumbria in 2019, Kate even admitted that she struggled to perfect the complex braid when doing her seven-year-old daughter's hair.

"I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning, it didn't really work very well," she told a young royal fan.