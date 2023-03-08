Prince Harry and Meghan's secret christening for Lilibet featured no royals and this personal touch

The Sussexes celebrated with this sweet touch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a secret christening for daughter Lilibet Diana (opens in new tab) and it featured no royals but they added this personal touch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have christened their daughter Lilibet in California in secret ceremony featuring no royals and a personal touch.

The Sussexes organised the ceremony to take place at their Montecito home (opens in new tab) and confirmed the baptism after reports speculated that one had taken place.

Their spokesperson told PEOPLE, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The couple's reference to the title Princess Lilibet Diana is the biggest hint yet that their daughter could soon be known in this official way, despite King Charles being due to make a huge decision (opens in new tab) on the matter.

It's understood that no royals were in attendance, even though sources claim Harry and Meghan had invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the christening.

But Harry and Meghan are said to have added a personal touch to proceedings, by having a 10-strong choir sing Oh Happy Day and This Little Light of Mine - songs that were performed at Meghan and Harry's wedding (opens in new tab).

According to PEOPLE (opens in new tab), there were between 20-30 guests in attendance for the intimate gathering including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland (opens in new tab), Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

After the ceremony there was reportedly an afternoon of food and dancing, with Archie said to have enjoyed a dance with his little sister. 

And oh to be a fly on the wall to see that, especially as Lilibet previously had the most hilarious reaction to Prince Harry's 'dad dancing'. (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry posted a cryptic message on his Instagram, the day before the ceremony which read, "When you plant an apple tree, it can't produce oranges. Plant what you want to see grow in your life."

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
