Kate Middleton wows in baby pink suit with £90 white pearl belt for visit to children's charity

The Princess of Wales visited the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood relationships

Kate Middleton wows in £90 white pearl belt and baby pink suit
(Image credit: Getty)
Emma Dooney
By Emma Dooney
published

Kate Middleton has worn a stunning baby pink suit with a £90 pearl belt for her latest public engagement in London and we already want to recreate the look. 

The Princess of Wales has proven she's a style icon once again, stepping out in a feminine baby pink suit for her latest public engagement. 

Kate Middleton, 41, visited the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday to highlight her Early Childhood Campaign, Shaping Us, much to the delight of her adoring royal fans. 

The museum tells the story of the Foundling Hospital, which became the first-ever children's charity in the UK after its opening in 1739. Today known as Coram, the organization continues to provide support for vulnerable young people across the country. 

A patron of the institution since 2019, Kate was all smiles as he arrived at its headquarters in Brunswick Square. 

Kate

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess participated in a roundtable discussion with foster carers and adoptive parents and met young care leavers taking a creative writing program that helps them express their emotions. She was joined by English rapper Professor Green, who was born to a teenage mother and raised by his grandmother. 

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)
See more

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen baby pink suit for the occasion, which consisted of a fitted jacket over a v-neck blouse and a pair of sleek trousers. She teamed the businesslike ensemble with a £90 Camilla Elphick white belt adorned by an accent pearl buckle, white stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi, and pearl drop earrings. The feminine vibes continued with her chestnut brown hair, which was worn down and styled in loose waves. 

Camilla Elphick Pearl White Belt - £90

Camilla Elphick Pearl White Belt - £90

The 'Pearl' belt is made from the highest quality soft calf leathers featuring our most-loved signature buckle, it's slim enough to wear through jeans and wide enough to wear with dresses and jackets! 

View Deal

This isn't the first time Kate has worn the rosy three-piece suit. The princess previously wore the designer outfit in June 2022 for a roundtable discussion with Government ministers to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate

(Image credit: Getty)

On this occasion, she teamed the pink jacket with a white top and delicate silver necklace. 

Emma Dooney
Emma Dooney
News and lifestyle writer

Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.

Latest