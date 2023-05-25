Kate Middleton wows in baby pink suit with £90 white pearl belt for visit to children's charity

Kate Middleton has worn a stunning baby pink suit with a £90 pearl belt for her latest public engagement in London and we already want to recreate the look.

Kate Middleton wore a soft pink suit for her visit to the Foundling Museum in London today, much to the excitement of royal fans.

The Princess of Wales has been a patron of the charity, which provides support for vulnerable young people, since 2019.

The Princess of Wales has proven she's a style icon once again, stepping out in a feminine baby pink suit for her latest public engagement.

Kate Middleton, 41, visited the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday to highlight her Early Childhood Campaign, Shaping Us, much to the delight of her adoring royal fans.

The museum tells the story of the Foundling Hospital, which became the first-ever children's charity in the UK after its opening in 1739. Today known as Coram, the organization continues to provide support for vulnerable young people across the country.

A patron of the institution since 2019, Kate was all smiles as he arrived at its headquarters in Brunswick Square.

The Princess participated in a roundtable discussion with foster carers and adoptive parents and met young care leavers taking a creative writing program that helps them express their emotions. She was joined by English rapper Professor Green, who was born to a teenage mother and raised by his grandmother.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen baby pink suit for the occasion, which consisted of a fitted jacket over a v-neck blouse and a pair of sleek trousers. She teamed the businesslike ensemble with a £90 Camilla Elphick white belt adorned by an accent pearl buckle, white stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi, and pearl drop earrings. The feminine vibes continued with her chestnut brown hair, which was worn down and styled in loose waves.

This isn't the first time Kate has worn the rosy three-piece suit. The princess previously wore the designer outfit in June 2022 for a roundtable discussion with Government ministers to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On this occasion, she teamed the pink jacket with a white top and delicate silver necklace.