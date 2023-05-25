King Charles 'keen' for George, Charlotte and Louis to avoid 'mistakes' of the heart

King Charles III doesn't want Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to 'make the mistakes' he reportedly feels he made in his youth, a royal insider has revealed.

King Charles III doesn't want his grandchildren to make the mistakes he feels he made in his youth, a royal expert has claimed.

His Majesty wishes for George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet to have the 'confidence to marry who they want', according to Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St. Andrew's.

In other royal news, Prince William set for heartache over Tina Turner’s death as his childhood memories of the singer and Princess Diana are unearthed.

King Charles III wants his grandchildren to have more freedom in relationships than he was afforded as a young man, according to a royal expert.

His Majesty is the proud grandfather to five adorable tots – the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 5, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Archie, 4, and two-year-old Lilibet Diana.

Now 74, the King has had plenty of time to reflect on what's important in life - and it looks like he's determined to pass this wisdom on to his beloved grandkids.

The insight comes shortly after His Majesty was crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

"I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don't make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart," Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St. Andrew's, said as part of the Channel 5 documentary The Fab Five: The King's Grandchildren (via the Mirror).

(Image credit: Getty)

"What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want," the British historian added. "And to have a happy, successful, and fulfilled personal life."

It's no secret that King Charles III had a tumultuous time in the romance department as a younger man. After living life as a bachelor till the age of 29, he famously married Princess Diana in July 1981. Their relationship was plagued by infidelity and jealousy, however, and they ultimately divorced in 1992. It's been reported that Charles, who was engaged in an extramarital affair with the current Queen Consort during his marriage to Diana, told the late Princess of Wales he didn't love her the night before her wedding.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her, and it was devastating for Diana," Penny Thornton, an astrologer whom Diana met, said in ITV 2020 documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess. "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point; she thought about not attending the wedding."