Kate Middleton's hilarious response to baby's 'giant burp' revealed

Kate Middleton had a witty reaction to baby's 'giant burp' while visiting Nuneaton today, proving once again she's truly the Children's Princess.

The Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children's Centre to meet parents, children, and health visitors involved in a new trial for the assessment of babies' interaction with their environment.

Kate Middleton may be the future Queen of England, but when it comes to meeting the nation's youth, she's clearly a mum first.

The Princess of Wales made her first-ever visit to Nuneaton on Thursday morning, where she met with health visitors, parents, and kids at the Riversley Park Children's Centre. The exciting engagement was made as part of the 41-year-old's 'Shaping Us' campaign, which raises awareness for early childhood development.

The focal point of the princess's trip was her discussion with those taking part in a trial of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), which is being funded by a £50,000 grant from the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

On arrival, Kate was greeted by five local mothers who regularly attend the clinic with their adorable babies. It's understood that one of the infants let slip a 'giant burp' while being winded, prompting the princess to reply, "Well done."

As the mother of three young kids, Kate's unfazed reaction to the baby's mini belch shouldn't come as a surprise. The royal has never been shy about her fondness for small children, even admitting on one occasion to feeling "broody" after meeting a newborn.

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one'," she told a royal fan during her solo visit to Denmark last year.

As for her outfit in Nuneaton, Kate wore a shirt dress from Cefinn with a green and white leopard print and white Jimmy Choo heels.

To complete the summery ensemble, the princess wore her signature brown hair loose and carried her white Amberley bag from Mulberry. She added a touch of bling with her trusty Kiki McDonagh drop earrings but skipped on the necklaces and bracelets, which may have been cumbersome while shaking hands with babies and kids.

Kate also praised the health visitors involved in the field study, which seeks to improve the assessment of babies and the relationship between parents and their children.

"I wanted to come and see you here, and to say thank you for the amazing job you do and to highlight the critical role," she said.

"It is such a wonderful valuable role that you play and I want to celebrate that and shine a light on that."