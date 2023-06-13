Kate Middleton's unusual method for deciding Prince George's baby name revealed - and it could work for you
The Princess of Wales needed a little help with deciding on what to call the future king.
Kate Middleton's unusual method for choosing Prince George's baby name has been revealed - and it could work for you.
The Princess of Wales is a mum-of-three to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. But while most new parents struggle with deciding what baby name to give their newborn child - depending upon whether its a boy or girl, some go for unique baby names while others have recently been swayed towards choosing traditional baby names.
But Kate Middleton had a simpler way of deciding on a final name when she had a shortlist of options of baby names for boys - she enlisted the help of their pet dog Lupo.
Almost 10 years ago, Kate and Prince William are said to have written all the possible baby names on scrap pieces of paper and put them on the floor of their home.
They then let their English Cocker Spaniel to see which piece of paper he went to and luckily for them it was the name George which he was drawn to, according to The Times.
Lupo sadly died in 2020, and the Wales' replaced him with their dog Orla.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Prince George's full name is Prince George Alexander Louis Windsor and he is set to join his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis at a very special event to mark the King's birthday. King Charles has two birthdays just like the late for the same reason the Queen had two birthdays.
It is not known if Kate and William used the 'dog method' to choose the names of their other children.
Princess Charlotte, who goes by the full-name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and Prince Louis is known a Louis Arthur Charles.
Prince George has a more important role in the future monarchy than his siblings as he is currently third in line to the throne in royal line of succession, but despite this, there have been signs recently that the Wales kids could be paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy.
His sister Princess Charlotte has been showing signs that she is slowly becoming the 'standout star' oozing confidence at royal engagements of which she has been attending more recently.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
Kate Middleton’s touching promise to mum whose daughter was lost to suicide at 17
The Princess of Wales shared the deeply emotional moment during a special royal engagement.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton step in to help struggling families with this huge gesture
The Prince and Princess of Wales have pledged their help in the most heartwarming way
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's sooner than you think
The Wales children are expected to join King Charles on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace for his Birthday Parade
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton has the sweetest reaction to an unexpected playdate with one-year-old baby during visit to children's centre
The Princess of Wales popped by the Windsor Family Hub to speak to volunteers and families when she was invited to play
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton opens up on feeling 'isolated' as a new mum
The Princess of Wales has detailed her time as a first time mum living away from her family
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s parenting style is reminiscent of Princess Diana’s ‘balanced’ approach claims royal expert
"I think they’ve done brilliantly with all their children"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have revealed by James Middleton
Kate Middleton's brother has opened up on his own upbringing that featured a 'devastating' reality
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton doesn’t want Prince George to get any 'special treatment' when it comes to his role in the Royal Family
Kate Middleton doesn't want Prince George to be treated differently just because he's heir to the throne
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published