Kate Middleton's unusual method for deciding Prince George's baby name revealed - and it could work for you

Kate Middleton's unusual method for choosing Prince George's baby name has been revealed - and it could work for you.

The Princess of Wales is a mum-of-three to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. But while most new parents struggle with deciding what baby name to give their newborn child - depending upon whether its a boy or girl, some go for unique baby names while others have recently been swayed towards choosing traditional baby names.

But Kate Middleton had a simpler way of deciding on a final name when she had a shortlist of options of baby names for boys - she enlisted the help of their pet dog Lupo.

Almost 10 years ago, Kate and Prince William are said to have written all the possible baby names on scrap pieces of paper and put them on the floor of their home.

They then let their English Cocker Spaniel to see which piece of paper he went to and luckily for them it was the name George which he was drawn to, according to The Times.

Lupo sadly died in 2020, and the Wales' replaced him with their dog Orla.

Prince George's full name is Prince George Alexander Louis Windsor and he is set to join his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis at a very special event to mark the King's birthday. King Charles has two birthdays just like the late for the same reason the Queen had two birthdays.

It is not known if Kate and William used the 'dog method' to choose the names of their other children.

Princess Charlotte, who goes by the full-name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and Prince Louis is known a Louis Arthur Charles.

(Image credit: getty)

Prince George has a more important role in the future monarchy than his siblings as he is currently third in line to the throne in royal line of succession, but despite this, there have been signs recently that the Wales kids could be paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy.

His sister Princess Charlotte has been showing signs that she is slowly becoming the 'standout star' oozing confidence at royal engagements of which she has been attending more recently.