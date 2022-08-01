Kate Middleton's strange royal title she never uses
Kate Middleton has a royal title she was given when she married Prince William but it's very rarely used
Kate Middleton has an unusual royal title that she was given when she married Prince William, however it's hardly ever used.
- When Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in April 2011, they were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by the Queen.
- However, Duchess Catherine is said to have been given another title that she doesn't use.
According to Town & Country, Kate Middleton became "Princess Kate" when she married Prince William, however she has never officially used the title.
And it's likely that Kate's title will change again when Prince William becomes King, making her his Queen Consort.
Meanwhile, it's been reported that the Queen has given Kate, who is her granddaughter-in-law, a special honour that displays just how special their bond is.
She is said to have been given a Royal Family Order by the monarch, a special honour reserved for select women within The Firm.
The honour isn't an official royal title, but it is given to members of the royal family who the Queen deems to have been of great support to her during her reign.
Editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, pointed out that the Queen giving Kate the Royal Family Order honour shows just how much she values her, in light of reports that she is relying on Kate and William to take a leading role in heading up the monarchy as she grows older.
Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, Joe said, "It’s something that is only given to the female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen.
"So, not every member, not every female member of the royal family has got it but Kate now has."
