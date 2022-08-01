The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'unhappiness' in the UK

The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unhappiness during their time living in Windsor have been revealed. 

The Queen reportedly made an effort to check in on her grandson and his wife when she knew that they were having a hard time with the pressures of royal life. 

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Her Majesty paid regular visits to Frogmore Cottage to ensure the Sussexes were coping .

"I do know that when the Sussexes were living at Windsor, the Queen was popping in to see them quite regularly," Richard told the Express. 

Detailing the monarch's worries for the couple, he added, "She was worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were. So, I was told at one point that she was going around to see them to make sure they were okay."

After leaving life in the spotlight of the monarchy and starting afresh in Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan shared explosive details of their hardships within The Firm

With Meghan confessing that she suffered from suicidal thoughts during her time as a royal family member, Prince Harry opened up during their iconic chat with Oprah Winfrey to admit he feels sorry for his brother and father. 

Sharing that he sees Prince William and Prince Charles as stuck within the institution, he said, "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

