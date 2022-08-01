The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'unhappiness' in the UK

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unhappiness during their time living in Windsor have been revealed.

The Queen is said to have paid regular visits to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage during their time living in the UK as working royal family members, in light of the fact she knew they were struggling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to their new LA home.

The Queen reportedly made an effort to check in on her grandson and his wife when she knew that they were having a hard time with the pressures of royal life.

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Her Majesty paid regular visits to Frogmore Cottage to ensure the Sussexes were coping .

"I do know that when the Sussexes were living at Windsor, the Queen was popping in to see them quite regularly," Richard told the Express.

Detailing the monarch's worries for the couple, he added, "She was worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were. So, I was told at one point that she was going around to see them to make sure they were okay."

After leaving life in the spotlight of the monarchy and starting afresh in Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan shared explosive details of their hardships within The Firm.

With Meghan confessing that she suffered from suicidal thoughts during her time as a royal family member, Prince Harry opened up during their iconic chat with Oprah Winfrey to admit he feels sorry for his brother and father.

Sharing that he sees Prince William and Prince Charles as stuck within the institution, he said, "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."