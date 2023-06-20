Kate Middleton's subtle nod to life with newborn Prince George during sweet exchange with little girl

Kate Middleton referenced a special memory from Prince George's early childhood during her latest royal engagement - and it was so subtle you might not have even noticed.

Kate Middleton made a subtle nod to Prince George's early childhood during her visit to the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales joined a workshop that supports the creativity of young children at the London museum to mark its reopening after a three-year-long refurbishment.

In other royal news, Princess Charlotte's daisy dress from Prince William's Father's Day photo is still available to buy.



Kate Middleton made a subtle nod to Prince George's early childhood on Tuesday during an artistic activity with her young royal fans.

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited the National Portrait Gallery in London this morning to tour the recently refurbished venue and meet with participants of its expanded learning centre. Her exciting appearance comes just one day after she stepped out at Windsor Castle alongside Prince William and King Charles III for the Order of the Garter service.

After being greeted at the National Portrait Gallery by award-winning artist Tracey Emin, Kate was escorted to the museum's newly improved educational center. The princess then learned all about how the initiative is supporting the creative development of children under 5, before joining families for a multi-sensory workshop inspired by the imaginary world of Peter Rabbit author, Beatrix Potter.

(Image credit: Getty)

In a new video shared by royal reporter Richard Palmer, Kate is shown encouraging a preschooler named Rania as she places stickers on an illustration.

"Who is this? Is this Peter Rabbit?" the princess gently asks the three-year-old, before adding, "It's a very nice picture." She was also heard commenting to Rania about the 'buzzing bees' in her crafty image.

What royal fans might not know, however, is that the Princess of Wales has a very special connection with the fictional bunny herself. It's understood that Kate decorated baby Prince George's nursery with Beatrix Potter characters, the most famous of whom is the adventurous and lovable Peter Rabbit, when he was just a baby.

(Image credit: Getty)

The princess's desire to give her firstborn the wholesomely themed bedroom was reportedly discouraged by Kensington Palace officials, who apparently advised her to stick with a more traditional interior design for the junior royal. Fortunately for Kate, Queen Camilla was quick to back up her wishes.

"Camilla has experience in dealing with the 'old grey men'. She put her foot down, saying it should be Kate's choice," a source told the Sun in 2014.

The Princess of Wales wore a monochromatic ensemble for her visit to the National Portrait Gallery today, showing up to the London venue in a white blazer and skirt with a black Chanel clutch. She teamed the outfit with her signature brown locks, a pair of black sling-back heels, and some gorgeous pearl earrings.