Princess Charlotte's daisy dress from Prince William's Father's Day photo is still available to buy

The eight-year-old wore an adorable floral gown from Rachel Riley London for the special family portrait.

Princess Charlotte's adorable daisy dress from her Father's Day photo is still on the market, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released two sweet portraits of William with his three children to mark the special occasion on Sunday, which fell just one day after the famous family made an exciting appearance at the King's Trooping the Colour in London.

The photos, both of which were taken by Dorset photographer Millie Pilkington, show the future King with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Prince Louis together in Windsor. In the first shot, William and the three junior royals are beaming directly at the camera, while young Louis is perched on his dad's lap.

The second photo depicts a more playful side to the family, with Louis wrapping his arms around the Prince of Wales's neck as George and Charlotte look fondly at the affectionate embrace. The post is captioned, "Happy Father's Day!" and punctuated with a simple red heart emoji.

Pilkington, who has been a favorite photographer of the Royal Family since capturing William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, also took to Instagram to share an image from the VIP shoot.

"Thank you @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to capture this portrait of Prince William with his children. Feeling truly honoured," she captioned the post.

The 41-year-old royal and his kids were styled in coordinating outfits for the photo shoot, with Prince George's checked blue shirt and mid-blue jeans perfectly complimenting Prince William's plain sky-blue shirt and teal jeans. Prince Louis also got the dress code memo, wearing a Fair Isle blue jumper over a checked shirt with a pair of blue shorts.

As for Princess Charlotte, the eight-year-old wore a cotton blue and white dress with a delicate daisy print by Rachel Riley London. The floral gown, which also features a peter pan collar, puffed sleeves, and white buttons, sells at £59 and is still available to buy online.

Blossom Button-Front Dress £59| Rachel Riley A Rachel Riley favourite! Puff-sleeved button-front dress with an ivory blossom daisy print on soft blue base in a pretty two tone palette. Complimented with contrasting ivory ricrac trim and buttons.

This isn't the first time Princess Charlotte has worn a dress by Rachel Riley.

Princess Charlotte wearing Rachel Riley at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images / Future)

The Year 3 pupil rocked a £39 black and white pinafore from the luxury children's clothing company for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, just a few months after attending an Easter Sunday church service in one of the brand's floral blue dresses.