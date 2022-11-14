King Charles' 74th birthday portrait has royal fans all spotting the same thing

King Charles III is likened to his father Prince Philip in new portrait to mark his new role and 74th birthday.

King Charles III's canny resemblance to his late father Prince Philip is noted by royal fans.

The monarch has released a portrait to mark him becoming Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

King Charles III has a remarkable resemblance to his father Prince Philip in a new portrait released to mark him being appointed Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park on his birthday.

His Majesty, who celebrates his 74th birthday (opens in new tab) today (November 14th) has taken on a title that previously belonged to his late father Prince Philip 70 years ago, when he was officially declared Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.



According to Buckingham Palace, "The role can be traced back to 1559, when Sir Henry Neville was appointed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Over the last 460 years, the post has usually been held by the Sovereign or family members, including The King’s father and grandfather."

And fans have pointed out the canny likeness King Charles has to his father in the new portrait released to mark the momentous occasion.

One fan commented, "Thought that was Prince Phillip for a moment."

A few other fans agreed, "I thought the same thing for a moment."

And another added, "HM looks very much like his father in this picture."

Buckingham Palace released the image and part of its captioned explained, "The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving Ranger of Windsor Great Park – holding the role from 1952 until his passing in 2021. His Royal Highness took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of 🦌 Red Deer into the Deer Park in 1979 and the development of 🏠 The Savill Garden Visitor Centre and ⛲ Virginia Water Pavilion."

And fans have praised the news of his new role.

One fan said, "He'll do a fantastic job."

Another added, "A very Happy Birthday Your Majesty, congratulations on your new role as Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park 🎂 👑"

But a third claimed, "This is NOT right and not fair. This was to go to Prince Edward who had waited to take over the role from his father. Isn't the title and role of king enough?"