King Charles and Camilla release brand new birthday card with post that baffled royal fans

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To mark the delivery of King Charles and Camilla’s first birthday cards, the royal family shared lovely photo of one of the lucky recipients leaving royal fans in shock.

The first official birthday cards from King Charles and Camilla have been delivered to thousands of recipients across the UK and the world this week.

The cards are sent to celebrate significant milestones including 100th and 105th birthdays and to those marking their 60th, 65th, and 70th wedding anniversaries.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes King Charles' cheeky reply to school pupil's hilarious question about his age (opens in new tab) went viral.

King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort (opens in new tab) have delighted royal fans as thousands received their first congratulatory card from the couple this week, to mark their 100th and 105th birthdays, along with milestone anniversaries.

The lovely card, which features a portrait of King Charles and Camilla taken in 2018, was unveiled on Instagram, with a photograph of one of the lucky recipients, but commenters couldn't believe how young she looks.

The picture showed WW2 veteran Ruth Park- Pearson, who was born in 1922 and served in the Women’s Royal Naval service, holding up her card after celebrating her 100th birthday. The caption revealed that Ruth marked the big day surrounded by her six children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But despite receiving her official birthday card from King Charles and Camilla, fans clamoured to the comment section to voice their disbelief at her being 100 years old.

One wrote, “I need to know which moisturiser this amazing woman uses!!!

With another adding “That lady is 100??? Wow she looks incredible!!”

A third fan then remarked that Ruth looked at least ‘25 years younger’ while another fan wrote, “This lady does not look 100. Maybe 20 years younger. Wow! Secret please?”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

The tradition of sending out cards to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries began in 1917 during the reign of King George V and has been continued, with the royal family sharing that during Queen Elizabeth’s reign alone, “approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.”