King Charles' 'no filter' reaction to meeting Liz Truss has royal fans in stitches

King Charles III's reaction to meeting with Liz Truss for the first of their weekly weekly audiences has left royal fans laughing.

King Charles met with Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace for the first of their weekly meetings after taking the throne.

The new monarch left royal fans highly amused with the comment he made when the Prime Minister entered the room, with footage of the interaction going viral and sparking a big reaction.

Having taken the throne as King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, King Charles began his weekly meetings with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday.

In footage from the meeting, Liz, who took on her role as Prime Minister just days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96, can be seen entering the Buckingham Palace drawing room and curtseying to King Charles, saying, "Your Majesty. Lovely to see you again."

Muttering a reply, King Charles can be heard saying, "Back again? Dear oh dear. Anyway."

NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8COctober 12, 2022 See more

Royal fans were quick to react to the awkward encounter, taking to social media to share their amusement.

"King Charles has no filter at all 🤣," one Instagram post read.

"No filter...like his father," another commenter added, referring to Prince Philip's famously controversial sense of humour, with one more agreeing, adding, "He's getting more like his father everyday 🤣🤣🤣."

Other fans pointed out that Liz seemingly hasn't nailed the royal curtsey yet.

"Why is she standing like that? She needs some lessons to do a curtsy," one commenter declared.

"It must have been the curtsey that made him say 'oh dear, oh dear'," another joked.