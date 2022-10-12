Kate Middleton shows off 'naughty' sense of humour in cheeky banter with Prince William

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Listeners of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Newsbeat takeover caught a rare snippet of Kate’s cheeky sense of humour in a hilarious moment with Prince William.

After trying their hands at cocktail making during their whistlestop trip to Ireland (opens in new tab) , Prince William and Kate Middleton tried their hand at radio presenting.

, Prince William and Kate Middleton tried their hand at radio presenting. The pair teamed up with BBC Radio 1 to host a special edition of Newsbeat, during which they had a powerful conversation about mental health.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that King Charles III will star in a very special episode of The Repair Shop (opens in new tab) .

As the Prince and Princess of Wales took over BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat (opens in new tab) for a special programme on mental health, listeners were treated to a glimpse at Princess Catherine's witty sense of humour.

For their Newsbeat takeover, William and Kate sat down with a number of guests to discuss the importance of mental health and a number of toolboxes and coping skills to help those struggling with anxiety and depression. But despite the serious and powerful subject matter, radio fans were also treated to a few light-hearted moments between the royal couple.

A certain outtake from their show sparked a major reaction with listeners as they were treated to a little taste of Kate’s wit and the chemistry between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Danny Lawson - WPA Pool)

Towards the end of the segment, Prince William can be heard practicing how to sign-off, repeating ‘thanks for listening' three times in a few different ways, which set Kate off with the giggles.

“Thanks for listening” … “Please use all 3.” 😁🎥 BBC Newsbeat #PrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/lgaqYrqLKeOctober 11, 2022 See more

In the audio, Kate can be heard cheekily quipping, "Please use all three," as the pair cracked up.

The clip is now making the rounds on Twitter, with royal fans praising the candid moment. One fan commented, “This is gold 😂”

While another added, “They're the cutest 😂😂”

Prince William has previously shared that Kate's humour is one of the things he loves most about her. During the couple’s engagement interview in 2010, William revealed that her wit is what took their relationship from platonic to romantic.

He said, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened," he told Tom Bradby at the time.

Perhaps it’s the secret to a happy marriage, as the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary (opens in new tab) earlier this year.