Kate Middleton shows off 'naughty' sense of humour in cheeky banter with Prince William

Kate Middleton laughing during a visit to Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David's Day on March 1, 2022 in Abergavenny, Wales
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
Listeners of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Newsbeat takeover caught a rare snippet of Kate’s cheeky sense of humour in a hilarious moment with Prince William.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales took over BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat (opens in new tab) for a special programme on mental health, listeners were treated to a glimpse at Princess Catherine's witty sense of humour.

For their Newsbeat takeover, William and Kate sat down with a number of guests to discuss the importance of mental health and a number of toolboxes and coping skills to help those struggling with anxiety and depression. But despite the serious and powerful subject matter, radio fans were also treated to a few light-hearted moments between the royal couple.

A certain outtake from their show sparked a major reaction with listeners as they were treated to a little taste of Kate’s wit and the chemistry between the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton seen laughing together during a visit to the Church on the Street on on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Danny Lawson - WPA Pool)

Towards the end of the segment, Prince William can be heard practicing how to sign-off, repeating ‘thanks for listening' three times in a few different ways, which set Kate off with the giggles.

In the audio, Kate can be heard cheekily quipping, "Please use all three," as the pair cracked up. 

The clip is now making the rounds on Twitter, with royal fans praising the candid moment. One fan commented, “This is gold 😂”

While another added, “They're the cutest 😂😂”

Prince William has previously shared that Kate's humour is one of the things he loves most about her. During the couple’s engagement interview in 2010, William revealed that her wit is what took their relationship from platonic to romantic.

He said, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened," he told Tom Bradby at the time. 

Perhaps it’s the secret to a happy marriage, as the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary (opens in new tab) earlier this year.  

