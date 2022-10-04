King Charles ‘set to pay rent’ to Prince William since taking the throne

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles is reportedly set to pay rent to Prince William if he wants to continue using one of his beloved residences as a family home since becoming the UK’s monarch.

It’s been alleged that as if King Charles wishes to honour his long lease on Highgrove House in Gloucestershire he could pay rent to his eldest son.

The property is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall which has passed to Prince William now that Charles is the Sovereign.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) have long been known for their love of the countryside and their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, in particular is understood to hold a special place in their hearts. In 2020 the couple spent Christmas there and released a special photo of themselves at Highgrove in honour of the festivities.

Whilst it was reported that in the days following Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab)’s death on 8th September, the King travelled to Highgrove to grieve privately ahead of her funeral. Now it’s been suggested that if he wants to continue using Highgrove as a family home, King Charles could be set to pay rent to Prince William.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Whilst not confirmed officially by The Firm (opens in new tab), according to The Sun (opens in new tab) King Charles could reportedly be set to pay hundreds of thousands a year to honour a lease he previously signed on his Gloucestershire home. During his time as Prince of Wales, the King regularly spent time at his beloved Highgrove House, though despite leasing it, it’s actually owned by the Duchy of Cornwall and not him personally.

The Duchy owns Highgrove and purchased the house and garden, as well as the farmland nearby back in 1980. King Charles was the Duke of Cornwall for 70 years before ascending to the throne but as he explained in his first address to the nation, this title now belongs to Prince William.

King Charles paid tribute to his mother (opens in new tab) the Queen in this historic speech before going on to confirm, “[Prince William] succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.”

With William now Duke of Cornwall, it’s been alleged by the publication that King Charles could pay up to £700,000 per year to his son as his landlord-of-sorts.

“The King has a long lease and pays rent on Highgrove House and surrounding land,” a source claimed, suggesting that the King wishes to continue keeping his Gloucestershire home.

After making Highgrove one of his royal residences alongside Clarence House in London and Birkhall in Scotland the then-Prince Charles set about transforming it into the countryside idyll it is today.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

As revealed by the Highgrove website (opens in new tab) King Charles manages the gardens and estate organically and sustainably and he previously described the gardens as having been designed to “please the eye and sit in harmony with nature”.

"One of my great joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors and that everybody seems to find some part of it that is special to them," His Majesty declared.

Whilst Highgrove House isn’t open to the public, they can visit the gardens between April-October each year to enjoy the majestic views that mean so much to the King.