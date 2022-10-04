The sweet sign Prince William and Kate Middleton are just as devoted to parenting as they are to their royal roles

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a sweet sign that Prince William and Kate Middleton are just as devoted to parenting as they are to their royal roles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to try to schedule their royal engagements “as much as they can” to fit around their children’s schedules.

It’s claimed that Kate is the one “preparing tea” for her family most of the time despite her position as the future Queen Consort.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan's 'stunning' couple portraits left royal fans swooning.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September her eldest son became King Charles and in his first address to the nation as monarch, he not only paid tribute to his mother the Queen (opens in new tab) but confirmed new titles for his son and daughter-in-law. Now first in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) Prince William has become the new Prince of Wales with Kate Middleton as Princess of Wales. They have now resumed their royal duties following the end of the royal mourning period for the Queen.

Though it seems that no matter how busy their schedules are, the parents-of-three are utterly committed to being “hands-on” parents as well as senior royals. As reported by OK! (opens in new tab), royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl has suggested that William and Kate have mastered the “royal juggle” of family and royal life and there’s one sweet sign of this.

(Image credit: Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Katie suggested that despite having packed schedules William and Kate deliberately do what they can to ensure that engagements work around what their elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in particular have planned.

“They try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practice and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta. They try to do the school run as much as possible,” she claimed.

Katie then went on to express her belief that although the Wales family do have people to help them at home, when it comes to mealtimes it’s generally the Princess who does the cooking for her, William and their kids.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The expert and author alleged, “Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on.”

Just last month the Prince and Princess of Wales opened up about sharing the everyday task of picking George, Charlotte and Louis up from their new school, Lambrook, in Windsor. Whilst some research has previously shown the school run is the most stressful time (opens in new tab) of the day for parents, Kate and William seem committed to sharing this task.

As reported by MyLondon (opens in new tab) when the couple spoke with volunteers and staff in Windsor who helped in the run-up to the day of the Queen’s State Funeral (opens in new tab) and Committal Service on 19th September. One of the people there supposedly explained later, “I said to [Kate Middleton] ‘It seems strange that the future Queen does the school run’."

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

They then claimed that William added quickly, “I do it as well!", with another staff member said to have confirmed that for the Prince and Princess the school run is very much a “shared event”.

So it seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton are eager to be as “hands-on” as possible in their children’s lives and reportedly make a concerted effort to ensure they’re available to arrange, drop off and collect them from social or extracurricular events alongside their royal duties.