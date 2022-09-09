King Charles shares 'greatest sadness' in first statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles has expressed his ‘great sadness’ in a statement following the death of his mother, the Queen

King Charles' statement - King Charles against a black background / Photo taken as he speaks during a visit to the YouTube Space London at Kings Cross on May 16, 2018 in London England
(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Parsons - WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

King Charles has issued his first statement on behalf of his family, following the news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away aged 96.

  • On September 8th, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II had died ‘peacefully’ (opens in new tab) at her Scottish residence of Balmoral.
  • King Charles and Princess Anne are said to have been at her bedside.
  • Now, King Charles has issued a statement on behalf of the royal family.

King Charles III has issued a statement on behalf of the royal family, expressing their ‘greatest sadness’ over the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab).

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in the afternoon of September 8th, that the Queen had died ‘peacefully’ at her Balmoral estate, aged 96.

Now her son, King Charles, has shared a statement that reads, "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of great sadness to me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

He concluded his statement with, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by the knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

The Queen’s children, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, along with the Countess of Wessex and the Queen's eldest grandsons, Prince William and Harry, traveled to Scotland yesterday, following the news that the Queen was under 'medical supervision.'.

It has been reported that her son Charles and her daughter Anne were at her bedside when she died. The royal family remains at Balmoral.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and will be remembered as the longest reigning monarch in history, having been on the throne for 70 years.

Prince Charles
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

