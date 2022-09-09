King Charles shares 'greatest sadness' in first statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles has expressed his ‘great sadness’ in a statement following the death of his mother, the Queen
King Charles has issued his first statement on behalf of his family, following the news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away aged 96.
On September 8th, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II had died 'peacefully' at her Scottish residence of Balmoral.
- King Charles and Princess Anne are said to have been at her bedside.
- Now, King Charles has issued a statement on behalf of the royal family.
King Charles III has issued a statement on behalf of the royal family, expressing their ‘greatest sadness’ over the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab).
Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in the afternoon of September 8th, that the Queen had died ‘peacefully’ at her Balmoral estate, aged 96.
Now her son, King Charles, has shared a statement that reads, "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of great sadness to me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
He concluded his statement with, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by the knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."
A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCherSeptember 8, 2022
The Queen’s children, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, along with the Countess of Wessex and the Queen's eldest grandsons, Prince William and Harry, traveled to Scotland yesterday, following the news that the Queen was under 'medical supervision.'.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
It has been reported that her son Charles and her daughter Anne were at her bedside when she died. The royal family remains at Balmoral.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and will be remembered as the longest reigning monarch in history, having been on the throne for 70 years.
