King Charles is reportedly ‘very proud’ with how Kate Middleton is raising his three grandchildren and ‘appreciates the solid family network she has created’ for his son

According to a royal expert, King Charles III is ‘very proud’ at how his 'darling daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton is bringing up his three grandchildren and he ‘appreciates the solid family network she has created’ for his son, Prince William.

Kate Middleton has long been praised for her modern approach to royal parenting. Whether it's fans gushing over the sweet interactions she has with her three young kids, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, or it's experts noting her impressive parenting skills, there's always someone pointing out her successes.

This time, the person praising her parenting style is none other than her father-in-law, King Charles III.

The BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has revealed how the 'devoted' grandfather is 'very proud' of Kate for the 'normal' environment she has created for his grandkids and also 'appreciates the solid family network she has created' for his family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After establishing that King Charles refers to Kate as his 'darling daughter-in-law,' Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she has created for William.

"The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up.”

With an emphasis on George, Charlotte and Louis having 'normal childhoods' despite their established places in the royal line of succession, Bond believes that Kate is in the perfect position to give this as not only did she herself grow up outside the royal bubble, but her work in early childhood development has given her an invaluable set of parenting tools.

“William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible,” she said. "Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Her family form a secure and happy unit away from palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy. Even Diana couldn’t easily provide that for William as her own parents were divorced and she’d been raised in a stately home."

But while Kate's life outside of royalty is an asset for her when it comes to keeping her kids grounded, Bond also believes it places her in the perfect position to help George in particular as he grapples with his future role as King.

"I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal - the restrictions as well as the privileges. And she is the perfect person to help George understand his destiny and, when the time comes, to embrace life as a working royal."