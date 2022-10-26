Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton on her parenting skills and dubs her a ‘good baker’

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former The Great British Bake Off judge, Mary Berry, has praised Kate Middleton on her parenting skills and hailed her a 'good baker'.

Mary Berry has shared some kind words about friend Kate Middleton at the Pride of Britain Awards.

She not only praised her baking skills but also her parenting style - calling her ‘wonderful’ and a ‘good mum’.

The baking icon teamed up with the royal couple for a Christmas TV special in 2019, ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’ which saw Kate and William join Mary as well as former Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, in the kitchen to whip up some festive favorites. It was here that Mary and Kate clearly struck up a bond, as the legendary chef was impressed with the mother-of-three's cake-making skills.

Making an appearance on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain, Mary told the Daily Star (opens in new tab), “She was absolutely wonderful and lovely, she is a good baker, “ before adding, “Her mother is a good baker and she wants to do things well.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Mary then took a moment to praise Kate’s parenting, saying, “She does it with a smile and she’s a really good mum.”

Kate has previously opened up about her love of cooking - sharing that she has a tradition of always hand-making George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday cakes, and using recipes for Mary’s own cookbooks. So to hear that she is a ‘good baker' from the pro herself is high praise indeed!

Though, Kate actually isn’t the only Mary fan in the royal family. In the Christmas special, Kate revealed that Louis is also a big fan, so much so that one of his first words was ‘Mary’ (opens in new tab).

She said, “One of Louis’ first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books on the kitchen bookshelf, and children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books.”

It’s also been previously reported that when Louis was younger he would read Mary's cookbooks (opens in new tab) and ‘whoop and clap’ whenever he saw her on TV.