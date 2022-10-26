Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton on her parenting skills and dubs her a ‘good baker’

Mary Berry has shared an insight into her connection with Kate Middleton

Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton - Kate Middleton and Mary Berry laugh together as they attend the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley on September 10, 2019 in Woking, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Former The Great British Bake Off judge, Mary Berry, has praised Kate Middleton on her parenting skills and hailed her a 'good baker'.

The baking icon teamed up with the royal couple for a Christmas TV special in 2019, ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’ which saw Kate and William join Mary as well as former Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, in the kitchen to whip up some festive favorites. It was here that Mary and Kate clearly struck up a bond, as the legendary chef was impressed with the mother-of-three's cake-making skills.

Making an appearance on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain, Mary told the Daily Star (opens in new tab), “She was absolutely wonderful and lovely, she is a good baker, “ before adding, “Her mother is a good baker and she wants to do things well.”

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry smile and each other, with on arm around each other as they attend the attend the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley on September 10, 2019 in Woking, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Mary then took a moment to praise Kate’s parenting, saying, “She does it with a smile and she’s a really good mum.”

Kate has previously opened up about her love of cooking - sharing that she has a tradition of always hand-making George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday cakes, and using recipes for Mary’s own cookbooks. So to hear that she is a ‘good baker' from the pro herself is high praise indeed!

Though, Kate actually isn’t the only Mary fan in the royal family. In the Christmas special, Kate revealed that Louis is also a big fan, so much so that one of his first words was ‘Mary’ (opens in new tab).

She said, “One of Louis’ first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books on the kitchen bookshelf, and children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books.”

It’s also been previously reported that when Louis was younger he would read Mary's cookbooks (opens in new tab) and ‘whoop and clap’ whenever he saw her on TV.

