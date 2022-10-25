Kate Middleton’s 'stress' as family try to settle into new life after emotional rollercoaster

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling the stress of relocating to Windsor, with George, Charlotte and Louis also starting a new school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to move their family from Kensington Palace to Adelaide cottage on the Windsor estate in September.

However, just weeks after their big move, the royal family was rocked by grief following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling ‘stressed’ following the Wales family’s move to Adelaide cottage (opens in new tab), as they have not yet been able to properly settle into their new home, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The family relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate in the summer, with George, Charlotte and Louis all starting at Lambrook school together in September. However just weeks after their big move, Prince William’s grandmother, the Queen passed away, leading to a difficult and busy period for the family.

Since the Queen's state funeral, Prince William and Princess Catherine have been undertaking more royal engagements, so as a result, they’ve not had the time to settle into their new surroundings.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

Speaking to royal expert, Katie Nicholl on Talk TV’s Royal Tea (opens in new tab), host Sarah Hewson said, Katie, you said this week she [Kate] has been under pressure, she has been stressed of late and that William and Kate have not had the settling-in period they might have been hoping for of their new life."

To which Nicholl replied, "Absolutely. They've said that themselves... that this hasn't been the settling period that they had hoped for.

"They made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor.

"Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all of that."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Brady - Pool)

Nicholl then remarked that it’s been, "very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family."

Thankfully, the family has made the most of the half-term breaking, making adorable autumnal plans (opens in new tab) and spending quality time together.

Their home also allows Kate to lean on her close family, with parents Carole and Michael Middleton just a short drive away and her sister, Pippa Middleton also buying a home with her husband James Matthews (opens in new tab) in Berkshire, in order to be closer to her.