Meghan Markle stuns in golden look for Women of Vision Awards with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) looked stunning in a golden outfit as she attended the Women of Vision awards in New York City with her mum and Prince Harry (opens in new tab).

Meghan Markle stepped out in a stunning gold dress as she received an award for her 'lifelong advocacy for women and girls' at last night's Women of Vision awards in New York.

Joined by her mum Doria Ragland and husband Prince Harry, Meghan used her acceptance speech to encourage women across the globe to be 'the visionary of your own life.'

Much to the delight of royal fans, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance last night, with the pair attending the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City alongside Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland (opens in new tab).

The Ms. Foundation for Women announced in April that Meghan would be one of the award's honorees, with the foundation wishing to recognize "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls."

The president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, Teresa C. Younger, said in the press release last month that Meghan is one of the "incredible leaders" that they "are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."

Accepting the honor last night, Meghan Markle used her acceptance speech to urge women across the globe to be the "visionary of your own life."

Speaking at the Woman of Vision awards in Manhattan, Meghan spoke candidly to the audience, "It's just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.

"You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognised by the next wave of women, both young and old."

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Meghan looked stunning in a strapless Johanna Ortiz dress boasting a unique metallic golden hue. Detailed with a tiny diamond-shaped keyhole cutout at the chest and a reserved center leg slit, the dress hugged her figure perfectly and made her look every bit a woman of vision.

Accessorizing the dress, Meghan played into the gold color with a pair of understated strappy Tom Ford heels in gold, a small gold clutch bag from the brand Carolina Herrera, a pair of gold earrings from J.Crew, and a couple of gold and diamond bracelets stacked on her wrist.

Letting his wife shine, Harry opted for a suit in a classic midnight blue, pairing the outfit with a white button-up shirt, a light blue tie, and black dress shoes. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, looked similarly sophisticated in a black minidress that featured gorgeous pleated sheer sleeves and finished the look with a pair of slingback pumps.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

While accepting her award, as Alicia Keys' hit song Girl On Fire played in the background, Meghan also revealed a sweet anecdote from her childhood. The Duchess revealed that she would come home from school and see the award hosts, Ms. Foundation's, Ms. Magazine publication on the coffee table every day.

She said, "It's funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy!

"And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said 'Ms.' on them.