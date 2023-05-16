Kate Middleton rocks favorite white trainers and mustard yellow blazer for active day out in Bath

Kate Middleton has nailed royal athleisure style once again, teaming her favorite white trainers with a vibrant yellow jacket for a visit to a youth charity in Bath on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton has nailed the casually regal aesthetic once again, stepping out in a bright yellow jacket and her trusty pair of Veja trainers to visit the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath.

The Princess of Wales stopped by the youth charity, which was founded by Olympian Kelly Holmes herself, in support of Mental Health Awareness Week on Tuesday morning.

She may be Queen someday, but that doesn't mean Kate Middleton is anywhere close to ditching her beloved trainers and colorful jackets.

The Princess of Wales looked comfortable yet stylish for her visit to a Bath youth development charity in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week on Tuesday, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

The 41-year-old beamed on arrival at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, which was founded in 2008 by the British Olympian herself on the premise that "Every youth person needs a champion." The charity, which serves people between the ages of 14 and 25, trains retired athletes to mentor disadvantaged youth by equipping them with the skills that will hopefully transform their lives.

Emulating the organization's uplifting ethos, Kate arrived at its Bath hub wearing the Mya Yellow Tailored Jacket (opens in new tab) from L.K. Bennett over a pleated white top and a pair of white cropped trousers.

The princess's sunny blazer, which costs £359 (opens in new tab) and is available in sizes 6 - 18, features a statement horn-effect button, welt pockets, and a plunging v-neckline. (It's also available in a pink and grey checked pattern, just in case bright yellow isn't your shade!) For her accessories, the princess went for a white belt and delicate pearl earrings.

Perhaps the most recognizable detail on Kate's outfit in Bath, however, was her pair of beloved white Veja trainers. The princess has rocked the simple sneakers, which retail for around £120, on multiple occasions in the past and is known for using them to dress down her smart blazers and office trousers.

While her Veja trainers may be familiar favorites, Kate's outfit at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust today appears to mark the debut of her yellow L.K. Bennett jacket.

The mum-of-three usually steers clear of wearing the sunshine color, opting to play it safe with subdued colors like navy and army green for the majority of her public engagements. With the princess clearly a vision in canary, however, and summer nearly upon us, we may be seeing a lot more yellow shades in her royal outfits over the coming months.