Meghan Markle’s mum gave her the sweetest birthday advice and everyone needs to hear it

Everyone needs to hear the sweet advice Meghan Markle's mum gave her concerning her birthday.

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland gave her the sweetest birthday advice, telling her daughter to see the special day as 'your own personal New Year.'

As well as making 'resolutions' for the coming year, Meghan wrote in a resurfaced blog post that she always wishes for 'more inspiration' on her birthday.

In a resurfaced post from her now defunct blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared with the world the adorable birthday advice her mum, Doria Ragland, gave her and it's the sweetest thing.

Writing in a post back in 2016, Meghan revealed, "My mum has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead."

She then shared her wishes for the coming year, writing, "More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration."

When she penned the words, it's unlikely that Meghan imagined just what the coming year would bring for her. She had only just met Prince Harry the month prior and, one year later in 2017, Meghan was whisked away to celebrate her 36th birthday in Botswana by the Prince who was now her boyfriend.

Prior to the trip, Meghan had reportedly always spent her birthday celebrations at home, preferring a more private and intimate affair.

(Image credit: Getty)

2019 was an extra special birthday for Meghan as it was her first celebration as a mother. There was no jet-setting plans this time around though as Harry and Meghan reportedly spent the day in their former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, fawning over their then three-month-old son Archie.

At the time of the celebrations, HELLO! Magazine revealed that Meghan's birthday cake was made by the Luminary Bakery, a London bakery that helps to support women who have experienced social disadvantages.

The Duchess blew the candles out on a tiered carrot cake that was said to be decorated with dried oranges and the words 'Happy Birthday Meghan' delicately piped across its top in chocolate icing.

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

For her 42nd birthday this year, PR expert Mayah Riaz expects that Meghan will mark the occasion with a 'toned down' party filled with 'family and dear friends.'

She told The Express, "I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry. They will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair.

"It's quite possible that Meghan will spend the day of her actual birthday at home in Montecito, surrounded by her two children, Prince Harry, possibly her mother Doria and their rescue dogs.

"Meghan may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering. This could be with friends at their home or at a restaurant."