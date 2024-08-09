Prince William soothes Prince George with this 'protective' parenting tactic, says Royal expert (did you spot it?)
The Prince of Wales has a 'protective' parenting style and always keeps an eye on his kids and their emotions
Royal experts have highlighted the 'tactile' and 'protective' gesture Prince William relies on to calm his 11-year-old son Prince George when he appears overwhelmed in public.
Tweens and teens can experience big emotions, with their age bringing on a whole host of new experiences and feelings that they've never had to handle before. There are certainly ways that teens want their ‘intense emotions’ handled and parenting experts have previously shared how reflective parenting could help your teenager manage their big emotions, but Prince William has developed a much simpler trick when it comes to keeping his 11-year-old son Prince George calm in tricky situations.
Highlighting the sweet and protective tactic William uses in his biography of Kate Middleton, royal author Robert Johnson revealed that the prince is incredibly hands-on when it comes to parenting, especially with his oldest son as he knows how challenging it can be to grow up knowing you are heir to the throne.
He shared that George, as well as his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are 'wrapped in love' from their dad before revealing the simple gesture he's adopted to use whenever George appears awkward or overwhelmed at public events.
"William keeps a watchful eye on his son, and if George appears awkward or overwhelmed, his dad is always close by to put a protective hand on his shoulder," he shared. "He [William] has a more tactile parenting style than his father [King Charles III] and wants his three children to look back on their childhoods with a feeling of being wrapped in love."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
We saw the tactic in action earlier this year when William and his three kids attended a Taylor Swift concert in London. When the youngsters met the singer and later posted a selfie they'd took together, the father-of-three can be seen in the back gently reassuring his son of his presence and providing comfort through his gentle touch.
Johnson isn't the only expert to highlight the tactic, with royal expert and former royal correspondent for the BBC Jennie Bond previously telling OK! Magazine that it's just one manifestation of William's hope to give his kids a 'long and loving relationship with their parents.'
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Speaking about William's tactile parenting approach, she shared, "It’s a very different way of bringing up royal children and William wants them to know that they will always be wrapped up in a bubble of love.
"I think it will pay huge dividends in the future, with three rounded, well-balanced and much loved children who will hopefully have a long and loving relationship with their parents."
There's plenty we can learn about parenting from the royal, from the way he and Kate Middleton use ‘controlled parenting’ to protect their kids to his parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to ensuring his kids feel equal to one another. Plus, in other royal news, he's set to take George, Charlotte and Louis to a very poignant holiday spot this year that holds his 'saddest memories'.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
I've never followed a 'parenting method' - and this is one the most positive motherhood choices I've ever made
Parenting methods seem to be multiplying - a new one springs up and becomes 'the' method to try. I've never followed and and wouldn't even if I had my time again.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
12 traits of perfectionism in motherhood revealed, and why mums feel the need to be 'flawless'
Some mothers still find themselves striving for unattainable standards, and an expert shares 12 common traits of perfectionism they share.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking plea to King Charles over Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has never been afraid to stand up for her three young children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set off for holiday spot that holds Prince William’s ‘saddest memories’
As per tradition, the Wales family will head to a very poignant UK holiday destination this summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana could be about to spark Prince Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation, with adorable 'saved' childhood memory
The two princes shared an incredibly close bond growing up
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William upsets King Charles with ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday
The father and son have reportedly 'clashed' over the Prince's choice for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis bound by ‘strict rule’ when it comes to public life, royal expert reveals
The children are 'destined' to grow up in the public eye, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are setting certain boundaries
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s name fulfilled Prince William’s final promise to his mum Princess Diana, royal expert reveals
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter has a very sentimental name
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘controlled parenting’ to protect Prince George, Louis and Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales have adopted what experts call an 'unusual' parenting approach
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George’s 11th birthday portrait included a secret nod to Princess Charlotte and King Charles
Following tradition, Kate Middleton released a photo of the youngster to mark the special day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published