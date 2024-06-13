Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will likely appear at Trooping the Colour for this sweet reason

A royal expert has revealed that Prince William will likely bring his children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, to the Trooping the Colour parade this weekend for one very sweet and simple reason.

Since the news of Kate Middleton's preventative cancer treatment broke, we've understandably seen a lot less of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they spend precious family time with their mum and are kept safe and shielded from the public and media.

It's led to a lot of speculation over whether or not the three youngsters will attend the Trooping the Colour celebrations this weekend that take place annually to mark King Charles III's public birthday.

But while some experts believe that the kids will stay at home and miss out on the day, one has shared their belief that Prince William will bring them along and the reason why is so sweet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl said she wouldn't be surprised if William brings along George, Charlotte and Louis simply because they 'really enjoy' being part of the parade and would likely be upset to miss out on it this year.

"I'm wondering if perhaps we might see the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis," she said of both the parade and the Buckingham Palace appearance the royals make after it.

"They've been up there several times now. They are always impeccably behaved, often entertaining, and they always seem to enjoy it. It wouldn't surprise me at all if William makes the decision to bring them," she added.

"They're not working members of the royal family yet, but they will be. Prince George is a future king, so for the public to be able to see George, Charlotte and Louis on occasions like this is really quite important."

She also believes that Kate may make an appearance on the royal balcony, "if she feels well enough," though it has previously been reported that she will only return to royal duties once she's been given the green light from her doctors.

Nicholl explained, "We were told when she was diagnosed that we weren't going to be getting regular updates, that she was going to be taking this time out of the spotlight. I think it's just difficult for people to adjust to to not seeing the Princess of Wales at important days. It does take some time for the public to sort of adjust to not seeing the Princess of Wales... but she needs this time out of the spotlight. She really needs this time to recover."

