Kate Middleton has big plans to make this year’s summer holiday ‘memorable’ for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

A royal insider has revealed the sweet plans Kate Middleton has put into motion as she sets her three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, up for a 'happy' and 'memorable' summer holiday away from school.

The British weather may not yet have caught up to it, but kids and parents across the UK are gearing up for the big school summer holiday. As children start to wind down, with many pushing through the last of their exams and the exam stress accompanying them, parents are doing the opposite as they search for things to do with kids that can fill the six week break and keep kids of all ages entertained.

And it's no different in the royal household. As Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charge towards the end of term, their mum Kate Middleton has put her head down and is making some big plans to give the children a 'memorable' summer holiday after the past few months of them dealing with the day-to-day stresses of royal life and the fallout from her cancer diagnosis.

According to a royal inside source, the summer months are 'going to be all about the kids' for Kate and Prince William, with the parents implementing a sweet plan to get the kids more involved in their summer activities.

They told Closer, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer. And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

Like the Wales family do most years, they will head to Norfolk once the kids have broken up from school for the year and stay in their favourite holiday home of Anmer Hall for the duration of the break. The home's sprawling grounds and promise of privacy means that the kids can get outside 'as much as possible,' something that not only is Kate keen to get them to do, but also the children's nanny as she has a 'strict' outdoor play rule the kids must always follow when she's caring for them.

“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” the source said, adding that, this year, Kate has plans to get the kids to pick out what activities they should do as a family.

They're already talking about the plans too, with the kids being full of ideas ranging from hiking to horseback riding. But while she's keen to let their imaginations run wild, the source said, “There are guidelines, of course, but Kate thinks giving them a say will make it more memorable."

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming break, George, Charlotte and Louis will hopefully be spending a lot of it with their maternal cousins. According to the source, William and Kate plan to spend 'many weekends' with Carole and Michael Middleton as well as Kate's siblings Pippa and James and their spouses and children. “Summer is the best time for them to get together because they all live in different places,” they said. “Kate wants all the cousins to be close.

“It’s going to be a different summer,” they concluded. "But Kate’s been resting up so she can savour every moment.”

