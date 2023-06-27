Prince George is a 'chip off the old block' and shares this special connection with Kate Middleton

Prince George has been called a "chip off the old block" after seemingly inheriting the artistic talent of his great-grandfather, his grandfather, and his mother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared one of George's illustrations with the public to mark the festive occasion, much to the delight of royal fans.

Prince George has inherited a very special skill from his royal elders - creativity.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales has proven he shares the same artistic flair as the Windsors and Middletons, according to a royal insider, after showcasing his fantastic prowess with a paintbrush last year.

"George seems to be a chip off the old block," the source told OK! magazine. "Prince Philip and King Charles were both incredibly talented, and Kate is very knowledgeable and interested in art."

The insider went on to reveal that Prince George, 9, has also displayed "genuinely impressive painting" before adding the junior royal is "pretty handy with the paintbrush." Royal fans were delighted last Christmas when Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted a winter-themed painting of George's, which featured a watercolored illustration of a reindeer and robins, to publicly mark the holiday.

Here is that 9-year old artist’s Reindeer Christmas card in its full glory!! 🎨 🎨 #princegeorge https://t.co/mGDWewTGrB pic.twitter.com/RH0NlUastgDecember 25, 2022 See more

"Oh how adorable! And blooming heck that's pretty blooming good for a 9-year-old!" one impressed fan wrote, while another even suggested the royal tot could sell the cards to raise money for charity.

Kate Middleton famously studied Art History at the University of St. Andrew's in Scotland, graduating from the prestigious institution in 2005 with a respectable 2:1 grade. Prior to this, she attended a 12-week course on Italian art at the British Institute in Florence.

The princess continued to flex her creative muscles in her early career, which included a part-time job as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw and several years working as a designer for her mother's party supplies business, Party Pieces.

Since joining the Royal Family, she has channeled her love of art into photography and music. In 2021, she released Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation, which included several photographs taken over the series of lockdowns in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also showed off her piano skills in December 2021, joining Scottish musician Tom Walker at the Royal Family's annual Christmas Carol service for a performance of For Those Who Can't Be Here.