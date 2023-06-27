Princess Charlotte could be set to make history as one of first girls to achieve this huge honour

The Wales youngster could be one of the first-ever girls to attend Eton college

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
Princess Charlotte could be set to make history if she follows her brother Prince George who is rumoured to be attending boarding school at Eton.

The future King was spotted having his first taste of boarding school life when he visited Eton College alongside his mum Kate and dad Prince William.

And while the college only currently accepts admissions of boys from the ages of 13, it could soon go co-ed - allowing girls and boys to study at the public school.

And if it does, it could see Princess Charlotte make not one but two firsts - she would become one of the first girls to attend the school and also one of the first female members of the Royal Family to attend Eton.

According to the Daily Star, "Sources close to the couple had previously claimed they did not want their kids to attend separate schools, and Charlotte could be joining her older brother in the next five years. The school costs a whopping £45,000 a year.”

It comes as the school was reported to be considering girls to join it for the first time in its 600-year history.

Eton's Provost Lord (William) Waldegrave told Daily Mail last year that it was expected to go 'co-ed in due course'.

"And we don't quite decide. But, of course, we will go co-ed in due course."

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty)

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton College when they were younger. Prince William enrolled at the school first in 1995.

The Wales kids currently all attend Lambrook School, after moving from St Thomas' Battersea when they move home from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage. And it's understood that attending the same schools is something the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen to continue.

Prince George was previously revealed to enjoy rugby at school with his mum watching him play from the sidelines.

