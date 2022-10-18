Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series faces more delays amid Crown backlash

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series has reportedly been pushed back to 2023 with the streaming service currently facing backlash over its upcoming season of The Crown.

Season five of The Crown has been criticised in light of reports that a storyline in the new series will depict King Charles discussing the Queen's abdication in the 1990s.

With Netflix having released a statement following backlash (opens in new tab) over the upcoming release of The Crown season five, it's been claimed that the streaming service has postponed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home docu-series.

According to Deadline, Netflix are 'rattled' by the criticism over the new season which came in light of reports that the programme will depict King Charles complaining to Prime Minister John Major about the Queen not abdicating in 1991.

A spokesperson for John Major shared a statement to deny that such a conversation had never happened between him and King Charles, dubbing it a "barrel-load of nonsense".

"Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series," the statement shared with The Times added.

Responding to the backlash, Netflix stated, "Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

The attention surrounding the series has allegedly meant that Harry and Meghan's series has taken a back seat, with the insight into their home and work life in Montecito, California being pushed back from the end of the year to 2023.