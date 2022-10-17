Prince William and Kate Middleton set for another move as King Charles ditches Buckingham Palace tradition

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to 'eventually' move to Windsor Castle, following their switch from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started at Lambrook School having left London behind and now it's claimed that the family are set for another move to nearby Windsor Castle.

Despite their recent relocation, swapping the bustle of London for the greenery of Berkshire and downsizing from Kensington Palace to four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, it's expected that the Wales family will up and move into Windsor Castle in the coming years.

Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis moved to Adelaide in order to be nearer the monarch to offer support in the final years of her reign, as well as to live a more understated life in the country.

During the first week in their new Berkshire home, the Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with King Charles III ascending the throne as per the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).

With the Queen having spent much of her final year as monarch at Windsor Castle, it's been reported that the 1000-year-old residence will become home to future King Prince William and his family in the not-too-distant future, according to People (opens in new tab).

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a source told the publication, sharing why the Wales family are so keen on remaining in Windsor.

Meanwhile, it's been claimed that King Charles III is set to stray from royal tradition and opt against living at the iconic Buckingham Palace.

According to the Sunday Times, the new monarch is 'no fan of' of the famous royal home and is reportedly not keen to move in until around 2027 when a £369 restoration has been completed.

"He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable," a source is said to have told the publication.