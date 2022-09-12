Prince Harry pays tribute to the Queen as he recalls moment she hugged Archie and Lilibet

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a touching statement, recalling special memories with his 'Grannie'.

Prince Harry shared a statement to mark the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 on September 8th 2022.

The Duke of Sussex, who met with royal mourners outside Windsor Castle alongside Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, recounted the special moment the Queen hugged his children for the first time.

Prince Harry also shared his happiness that the Queen and Prince Philip are now 'both together in peace'.

In a statement shared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell website, the Duke of Sussex shared a poignant message in honour of his grandmother, the Queen, following her death at Balmoral Castle (opens in new tab).

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected," he began.

Touching on some incredibly special words from his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021, Harry added, "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings'."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opening up about special details of memories shared with the Queen and his family, Prince Harry's statement continued, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Thanking his grandmother for her duties to both the royal family and the world, Prince Harry finally said, "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."