Prince Harry’s heartbreaking words for Princess Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death

Prince Harry has shared a poignant tribute to his mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death

Prince Harry Princess Diana anniversary of her death - Prince Harry and Princess Diana side by side in a Goodto Template
(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Phillips / Stringer/ Tim Graham Photo Library )
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Prince Harry has shared some touching words to his late mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex spoke after celebrating his team's victory after competing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sentebale is a charity Prince Harry founded, which supports children and teens struggling to come to terms with their HIV status. The organization works out of Lesotho and Botswana, which have some of the highest HIV infection rates in the world.

He and his Sentebale team won the tournament, with Harry scoring five goals, helping his team to victory. 

Following the match and celebrations, Prince Harry then shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Princess Diana - who was famous for her HIV/AIDS advocacy and passionate work to destigmatise the virus.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

He shared that the charity is named after the Lesotho word for forget-me-nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flowers (which Meghan included in her debut book the Bench as a nod to her,) before adding that she, “most certainly will never be forgotten.”

Harry continued, "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) gives a speech at the National AIDS Trust Children and Aids event in London, April 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images / Princess Diana Archive / Stringer)

"Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS…I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Georges De Keerle)

Prince Harry then went on to detail some of Sentebale’s incredible achievements, revealing that, “In Lesotho, we’re meeting UNAIDS targets, and now over 90 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those who know their status are enrolled in treatment, and 90 percent of those in treatment have a suppressed viral load.

“In Botswana, rates of adult HIV prevalence have been halved in the last 20 years and, in what the World Health Organization has called a ‘remarkable achievement’, the country is on its way to becoming the first African country to eliminate mother-to-child transmissions of HIV.”

He concluded his speech by reminding attendees that the fight was not over and there is still work to be done - before thanking them for being "part of the journey".

Explore More
Prince Harry
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.