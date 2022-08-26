Prince Harry’s heartbreaking words for Princess Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has shared a poignant tribute to his mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has shared some touching words to his late mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.
- For his charity Sentebale, Prince Harry competed in a polo tournament, before giving a speech where he spoke of his mother, Princess Diana’s legacy
- He revealed that he hopes he’s ‘made her proud’ as he continues her work in fighting and destigmatizing HIV/AIDS
This royal news comes after the Queen's surprisingly bad manners at the table were revealed by former Royal Footman
The Duke of Sussex spoke after celebrating his team's victory after competing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sentebale is a charity Prince Harry founded, which supports children and teens struggling to come to terms with their HIV status. The organization works out of Lesotho and Botswana, which have some of the highest HIV infection rates in the world.
He and his Sentebale team won the tournament, with Harry scoring five goals, helping his team to victory.
Following the match and celebrations, Prince Harry then shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Princess Diana - who was famous for her HIV/AIDS advocacy and passionate work to destigmatise the virus.
He shared that the charity is named after the Lesotho word for forget-me-nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flowers (which Meghan included in her debut book the Bench as a nod to her,) before adding that she, “most certainly will never be forgotten.”
Harry continued, "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.
"Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS…I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."
Prince Harry then went on to detail some of Sentebale’s incredible achievements, revealing that, “In Lesotho, we’re meeting UNAIDS targets, and now over 90 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those who know their status are enrolled in treatment, and 90 percent of those in treatment have a suppressed viral load.
“In Botswana, rates of adult HIV prevalence have been halved in the last 20 years and, in what the World Health Organization has called a ‘remarkable achievement’, the country is on its way to becoming the first African country to eliminate mother-to-child transmissions of HIV.”
He concluded his speech by reminding attendees that the fight was not over and there is still work to be done - before thanking them for being "part of the journey".
