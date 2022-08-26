Prince Harry’s heartbreaking words for Princess Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has shared some touching words to his late mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.

For his charity Sentebale, Prince Harry competed in a polo tournament, before giving a speech where he spoke of his mother, Princess Diana’s legacy

He revealed that he hopes he’s ‘made her proud’ as he continues her work in fighting and destigmatizing HIV/AIDS

The Duke of Sussex spoke after celebrating his team's victory after competing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sentebale is a charity Prince Harry founded, which supports children and teens struggling to come to terms with their HIV status. The organization works out of Lesotho and Botswana, which have some of the highest HIV infection rates in the world.

He and his Sentebale team won the tournament, with Harry scoring five goals, helping his team to victory.

Following the match and celebrations, Prince Harry then shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Princess Diana - who was famous for her HIV/AIDS advocacy and passionate work to destigmatise the virus.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

He shared that the charity is named after the Lesotho word for forget-me-nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flowers (which Meghan included in her debut book the Bench as a nod to her,) before adding that she, “most certainly will never be forgotten.”

Harry continued, "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Princess Diana Archive / Stringer)

"Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS…I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Georges De Keerle)

Prince Harry then went on to detail some of Sentebale’s incredible achievements, revealing that, “In Lesotho, we’re meeting UNAIDS targets, and now over 90 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those who know their status are enrolled in treatment, and 90 percent of those in treatment have a suppressed viral load.

“In Botswana, rates of adult HIV prevalence have been halved in the last 20 years and, in what the World Health Organization has called a ‘remarkable achievement’, the country is on its way to becoming the first African country to eliminate mother-to-child transmissions of HIV.”

He concluded his speech by reminding attendees that the fight was not over and there is still work to be done - before thanking them for being "part of the journey".