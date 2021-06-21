Meghan Markle reveals touching tribute to Princess Diana in The Bench

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has revealed the hidden tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, her in her new children’s book 'The Bench'.

Meghan Markle, who recently gave birth to her second child, Lilibet Diana Windsor-Mountbatten, has revealed a touching tribute to Princess Diana in her children’s book.

The Bench, which Meghan has narrated herself for the audio edition, is dedicated to her husband Prince Harry and has several other nods and tributes.

In an interview with Samantha Balaban on NPR’s Weekend Edition, Meghan has now revealed that there was a hidden tribute to Archie and Lilibet’s grandmother, Princess Diana, within the story.

She asked award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson to include drawings of Princess Diana’s favourite flowers, Forget-Me-Nots, throughout.

Meghan explained, “There are all those sorts of Easter eggs and nuggets tucked within the book, there’s a lot if people start digging,

“I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there, from my favourite flower, even my husband’s mum’s favourite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there. There’s a lot of special detail and love that went into that book.”

The new mother of two, also shared that their son Archie loves the book and asks them to read it to him over and over. She said, “Now we can say, ‘Mummy wrote the book for you,’ it feels amazing.”

This follows the news that Meghan will not be returning to the UK with Prince Harry, next month, for Princess Diana’s memorial.

A statue is being unveiled in her honour at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. Prince Harry and William will attend side by side, but Meghan will remain in the US.