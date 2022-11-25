Prince Harry's memoir Spare is FREE on Amazon in the Black Friday sales

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is available in audiobook format for FREE on Amazon in the Black Friday sales and here's how you can get your hands on a digital copy.

The Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated memoir is available for pre-order and you can get an audio copy of the book for free - perfect stocking filler (opens in new tab) for any royal fan.

But the book, which is expected to raise a huge amount of money for charities (opens in new tab) close to Prince Harry's heart, has taken a dive, as not only was the book placed in the half-price sale when pre-orders were first released but the audiobook format is now being given away for free online, dealing a further blow to the Prince.

(opens in new tab) Prince Harry Spare audio book - WAS £39.99 NOW FREE on Audiable | Amazon (opens in new tab) It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

The bargain discount is due to online retail giant Amazon having added the title to its list of free audio books - but there's a catch - you have to sign up to a trial of its Audible service.

In order to take advantage of the incredible offer, simply sign up and download the book ahead of its January 10, 2023 release. But in order to get the copy for free you will need to remember to cancel the trial straight away - to avoid paying any further subscription charges. Hence, the audio book will be free when its officially released.

Alternatively, if you don't have an e-reader of Kindle, hard copies of the book are available to pre-order with some retailing at £14, down from its £28 RRP - meanwhile, the audio CD, is currently retailing at £19.95 - with £5.05 off.

