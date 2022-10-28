Prince Harry confirms huge sums that will go to charity from Spare memoir profit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has announced that a large portion of proceeds from his Spare memoir will be donated to charities close to his heart.

Following the long-awaited release date announcement of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir (opens in new tab), titled 'Spare', a spokesperson from publisher Penguin Random House has announced the Duke’s plan for its proceeds.

Despite reports that Prince Harry was ‘panicked’ and scrambling to make last-minute edits (opens in new tab) to his book, it is now set to hit the shelves on January 10th, 2023 - with Penguin describing Harry’s account as ‘raw, unflinching honesty.’

The memoir came as part of a series of deals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed after stepping down as senior royals (opens in new tab), with a spokesperson now sharing what Harry intends to do with his portion of the proceeds.

On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Personal and emotionally powerful, SPARE will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities. Details at https://t.co/3y6Vh4WRbx. pic.twitter.com/r3yXdWdt6KOctober 27, 2022 See more

The statement read, “The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.”

They then also revealed that a further £300,000 will be donated to the non-profit organization WellChild, of which Harry is a patron. WellChild works to make it possible for children and young people with complex health issues to be supported and cared for at home, rather than at the hospital.

Royal fans were recently treated to a string of adorable video appearances where Harry met with children receiving the WellChild Awards and shared a rare detail about his own son, Archie and his ‘squeaky voice’.

The memoir itself will cost readers £28 for the hardback version and £20 for the audiobook, which will be voiced by Harry himself and will be released on the same day.